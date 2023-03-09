Chiefs Check-in: Will JuJu Smith-Schuster return to Kansas City?

Chiefs Check-in is our new online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

A veteran free agent teases joining the Chiefs, Marquez Valdes-Scantling continues to try to recruit his former Packers teammates to Kansas City and the Chiefs lose another assistant coach.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of March 9.

The Chiefs made defensive end Frank Clark’s release official Tuesday. Clark amassed 10.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 32 total tackles in 12 postseason games with the Chiefs.

In the wake of Clark’s release, we looked at the Chiefs’ current depth at defensive end. K.C. currently has four DEs under contract for the 2023 season.

NFL Network’s James Palmer suggested that the core of the Chiefs’ receiver group will remain the same in 2023. We just mentioned above the Chiefs’ interest in bringing Smith-Schuster back and they expect Kadarius Toney and Skyy Morre to take big steps forward in 2023.

The Chiefs are set to host Western Kentucky’s defensive tackle Brodric Martin on a top-30 visit. At 6-foot-4 and 334 pounds, Martin is a force against the run and can fill a lot of space in the trenches.

Broncos’ general manager George Paton said that he is willing to make more trades this offseason, including during the draft, to acquire more picks. The Broncos have just five picks in this year’s draft.

In more JuJu Smith-Schuster news, he was named a “perfect fit” for the Raiders by Aaron Schatz of ESPN and Football Outsiders. Smith-Schuster would make a nice compliment to Devante Adams.

Our friends at the Chargers Wire named a wide receiver option for each round of the draft that the Chargers could take. Receiver is one of the Chargers’ top needs this offseason.

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins joined The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday and discussed the trade rumors that have been swirling around about him. The Chiefs have been among the teams connected to Hopkins.

The Jacksonville Jaguars released cornerback Shaquil Griffin, saving the team $13.1 million in cap space.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders are teams likely to be interested in San Fransisco 49ers’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

