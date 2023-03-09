Chiefs Check-in: Will JuJu Smith-Schuster return to Kansas City?

Nicolas Roesch
·4 min read

Chiefs Check-in is our new online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

A veteran free agent teases joining the Chiefs, Marquez Valdes-Scantling continues to try to recruit his former Packers teammates to Kansas City and the Chiefs lose another assistant coach.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of March 9.

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs stories

  • Free agent left tackle Taylor Lewan tweeted at the Chiefs official Twitter account on Wednesday with an eyeball emoji. Is there something in the works or is Lewan just messing around? We’ll find out soon, but with Lewan at 31 years old and coming off a knee injury, it doesn’t seem likely. However, Lewan is a three-time Pro Bowler and has 100 career starts under his belt and could be a stop-gap option should the Chiefs choose to go that route.

  • Another Chiefs assistant coach has found a gig elsewhere, as former running backs coach Greg Lewis joined the Baltimore Ravens to be their wide receivers coach. A few weeks ago, it appeared that Lewis would follow former Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to the Washington Commanders, but that fell through. The Chiefs will surely look to fill their running backs coach vacancy sooner rather than later.

  • Chiefs’ receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling made a pitch on Twitter to his former teammate Robert Tonyan to join him in K.C. for the upcoming season. The sixth-year tight end has 17 career touchdown receptions; last season, he set a career-high in receptions with 53. Just last month MVS was recruiting his old Packers teammate and fellow receiver Allen Lazard to also come to K.C.

  • Our Charles Goldman took a look at the possibility of receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returning to the Chiefs. Names like ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and NFL Network’s James Palmer have expressed that the Chiefs are interested in bringing Smith-Schuster back, but Greg Lewis could help a team like the Ravens recruit Smith-Schuster away. Price will likely be the biggest determining factor, but it helps that both K.C. and Smith-Schuster seem to want to make it happen.

  • Charles Goldman also identified three possible free agent left tackle options whom the Chiefs could target. Orlando Brown Jr. is expected to hit the free agent market, making left tackle perhaps the most important position of need for K.C. this offseason.

In case you missed it

Draft notes

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Las Vegas Raiders news

Los Angeles Chargers news

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories