Chiefs Check-in: Joe Thuney discusses addition of LT Donovan Smith
We catch up on all the latest Kansas City Chiefs news as the team breaks between mandatory minicamp and training camp. Chris Jones broke his silence regarding his Super Bowl ring ceremony absence. Joe Thuney spoke on Donovan Smith’s addition. Plus we asked Chiefs Kingdom their thoughts on the team’s chances of a 1,000-yard rusher next season.
Check out all the best Chiefs news, stories and info from around the NFL on this edition of Chiefs Check-in for the morning of Monday, June 20th:
Latest in Chiefs news
Chris Jones set the record straight about his absence from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII ring ceremony.
Joe Thuney is adjusting well to playing next to new Chiefs LT Donovan Smith.
Charles Goldman discusses five of the standouts from mandatory minicamp last week.
Our weekly poll asks Chiefs fans whether they believe Kansas City will have a 1,000-yard rusher in 2023.
Charles Goldman continued his annual UDFA Spotlight Series, highlighting Tennessee OG Jerome Carvin.
In case you missed it
First-year Chiefs defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was named to Touchdown Wire’s All-Underrated team ahead of the 2023 season.
Nicolas Roesch previewed the Chiefs’ Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions in a series that will take a look at every game on Kansas City’s schedule.
A few of the players that the Chiefs brought in for rookie minicamp tryouts were selected in the XFL’s rookie draft on Sunday.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Broncos standout OLB Baron Browning will start training camp on the PUP list.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Raiders Wire took a look at rookie DE Tyree Wilson’s performance during OTAs and minicamp.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Chargers first-round WR Quentin Johnston fulfilled a promise to his mother.
Around the NFL
NFL Wire Network editors chose one player from every NFL team facing make-or-break season in 2023.
CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones has the inside scoop on Bryce Young’s progress with the Panthers.
Touchdown Wire named Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick the best in the NFL at his position.
The Lions are teasing a new alternate helmet design.
The Commanders have shown interest in former Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt — what does it mean?
Who are the winners/losers of the Bears’ 2023 offseason?