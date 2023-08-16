Chiefs Check-in: Injury bug bites Chiefs during Tuesday’s practice

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

The Kansas City Chiefs got back to work in training camp on Tuesday following their first preseason game. Unfortunately for Kansas City, multiple players suffered injuries during practice. We also have several evaluations of Chiefs’ player performances from preseason Week 1.

Check out all the top Chiefs stories and more on today’s edition of Chiefs check-in for the morning of Wednesday, August 16:

The no-fun part of training camp: Injuries

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Two young and promising Chiefs’ wide receivers were carted off the field from practice on Tuesday.

Here are the seven Chiefs players we want to see more from in Week 2 of the preseason

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs Wire editor John Dillon identifies some Chiefs players who we would like to see featured more this week against the Arizona Cardinals.

Some players didn't step up last week

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Our Wesley Roesch named a few Chiefs players who put up dud performances last week against the New Orleans Saints.

Coach Andy Reid admits mistake

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Reid was frank about needing to go back to the drawing board on the failed under center sneak by tight end Blake Bell.

Wide receiver Nikko Remigio clarifies the pronunciation of his surname

Ted Gangi

Remigio took to Twitter to simplify the pronunciation of his name.

Mahomes to Kelce never gets old

Photo by David Eulitt-Getty Images

Watch this video clip of quarterback Patrick Mahomes hitting Kelce downfield for a completion during Tuesday’s practice.

Offensive lineman Jason 'Chu' Godrick played his first-ever football game on Sunday

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Read this cool and unique story about Jason ‘Chu’ Godrick’s backstory and journey to his first NFL game.

The Chiefs had plenty of rookie impress vs. Saints

Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox/Kansas State

We took a look at how the Chiefs rookies fared against the Saints in Week 1 of the preseason.

