Chiefs Check-in: Inching closer to training camp
Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.
The Kansas City Chiefs are one week closer to embarking on their season of championship defense in 2023. Plenty is going on behind the scenes to make sure the coming campaign goes off without a hitch. Players, coaches, and administrative staff will take most of the next month to catch their collective breath as the team steals itself for a brutal 17-game schedule that will require every ounce of tenacity and effort they can throw at it to ensure the Lombardi Trophy stays in the Show-Me State.
Check out all the top Chiefs stories and tidbits from around the league on this edition of Chiefs Check-in for the morning of Monday, June 26th:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
A short-form video released by the Chiefs showed the process behind the design of their Super Bowl LVII ring and their ceremony presenting it.
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie offensive tackle Spencer Anderson told reporters last week that the Chiefs nearly selected him in the 2023 NFL draft back in April.
Logan Lazarczyk continued his four-part series, making a case for Skyy Moore as the Chiefs’ top wide receiver in 2023.
One way-too-early mock draft has the Chiefs beefing up their defensive line with their first-round pick in the 2024 draft.
Head coach Andy Reid offered Super Bowl champion Melvin Gordon encouragement as the running back looks to find a new home for the 2023 season.
Charles Goldman looked at where Andy Reid stands in the pantheon of NFL head coaches heading into the Chiefs’ 2023 campaign.
Brian Baldinger was taken aback by the expert play of cornerback Trent McDuffie in Kansas City’s win in the AFC Championship over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Nicolas Roesch previewed Kansas City’s Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in September, marking the teams’ first meeting since the Chiefs dispatched Duval in the 2023 playoffs.
In case you missed it
We looked at one of the Chiefs’ lesser-known undrafted free agents who may play a factor in the team’s receiving corps, Fresno State product Nikko Remigio.
Logan Lazarczyk looked at Kadarius Toney’s potential as Kansas City’s top wide receiver for the 2023 season.
Chiefs’ mainstay Rick Burkholder was named to the National Athletic Trainers’ Association Hall of Fame on Friday, marking a major milestone in his illustrious career.
Cornerback Joshua Williams made his first trip back to his alma mater, Fayetteville State, as a Super Bowl champion last week.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Denver’s special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica is bringing elements of his military training into his preparation for the Broncos’ 2023 campaign.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Raiders Wire was skeptical that former Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr would be able to improve the New Orleans Saints’ red zone offense next season.
Los Angeles Chargers news
The Chargers released a truncated Justin Herbert highlight reel to count down the days until the 2023 regular season on social media last week.
Around the NFL
Former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman dispelled recent stories about Rob Gronkowski’s conduct as a member of one of the NFL’s most storied dynasties,
Former Chief Juan Thornhill is bringing energy and experience to the Browns secondary, as evidenced in a recent video of the safety at work.
Titans Wire looked at six aspects in which Tennessee has to prove itself during the 2023 season.
Wide receiver Brandon Marshall told the media that the turf at MetLife Stadium nearly ended his career during his time playing for the New York Giants.