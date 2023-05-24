Chiefs Check-in: How good can the Chiefs’ defense be in 2023?
We discuss the potential the Chiefs’ defense has for the 2023 season. QB Patrick Mahomes tops another list, and a new special teams rule is ruffling some feathers around the league.
Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of May 24.
New Chiefs Wire contributor Logan Lazarczyk listed three reasons why the Chiefs’ defense could be a top-10 unit in 2023.
Rumors of Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins coming to Kansas City are swirling again, this time because Bookies.com oddsmaker Adam Thompson gave the Chiefs the best odds to land the former All-Pro.
Patrick Mahomes ranks first on Pro Football Focus’ quarterback rankings for all 32 NFL teams heading into the 2023 NFL season.
Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman listed each Chiefs player on the 90-man roster by their jersey number.
Punter Tommy Townsend spoke out against the NFL’s latest special teams rule change, which automatically places the ball at the 25-yard line if a returner signals for a fair catch anywhere inside the 25-yard line.
Kansas City began phase three of its offseason program on Monday, with players set to run exercises and basic drills but no contact during the minicamp period.
Patrick Mahomes is taking up a mentorship role for San Fransico 49ers quarterback Trey Lance after a workout in Texas.
The Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast hosted Chiefs center Creed Humprey and Patrick Mahomes on a recent live episode.
Receiver Skyy Moore shared his thoughts on Mahomes’ offseason throwing sessions with talent across the football landscape.
ESPN forecasted each NFL team’s win totals along with playoff and Super Bowl odds in a recent analysis, and predicted that Kansas City would stand a fair chance of continued success in 2023.
Charles Goldman broke down the top seven players to watch at Chiefs OTAs this week.
The Broncos have released veteran kicker Brandon McManus. He played for Denver for nine seasons.
The Broncos kicked off OTAs today, which will run through Thursday.
Running back Josh Jacobs is switching numbers from 28 to 8. He wore No. 8 during his days at the University of Alabama.
Here are some in-depth details about the NFL’s special teams rule change that we hit on above.
The locations for the next three Super Bowls have been officially revealed.
A second wave of suspensions for gambling could be coming soon. Could it affect any Chiefs players?
Seattle Seahawks second-year cornerback Tariq Woolen underwent knee surgery and is expected to be out until training camp in late July.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a minor calf strain during OTA practice, but it isn’t believed to be serious.