Chiefs Check-in: How good can the Chiefs’ defense be in 2023?

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

We discuss the potential the Chiefs’ defense has for the 2023 season. QB Patrick Mahomes tops another list, and a new special teams rule is ruffling some feathers around the league.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of May 24.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs stories

Advertisement

In case you missed it

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Advertisement

Las Vegas Raiders news

Running back Josh Jacobs is switching numbers from 28 to 8. He wore No. 8 during his days at the University of Alabama.

Los Angeles Chargers news

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire