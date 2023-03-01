Chiefs Check-in: GM Brett Veach, HC Andy Reid speak at combine
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
A coach within the Chiefs’ offensive staff got a promotion, and the Chiefs’ front offices touched on a number of subjects at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of March 1.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid both commented on defensive end Frank Clark’s future in Kansas City. Reid said he had a good talk with Clark at the end of the season, reiterating that the two are very close and that he would love for Clark to return. Veach said there will be conversations between the two sides and an attempt to work something out that makes sense for both parties. Veach also commented that freeing up some cap space will be important.
Veach was also asked about the status of left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who is currently slated to hit free agency. Brown played on the franchise tag last season and Veach suggested that the tag could be used again. He also suggested that a long-term deal is still in play. Either way, Veach has until 3 p.m. CT on March 7 to use the tag, otherwise Brown will become a free agent.
The Chiefs promoted assistant quarterbacks coach and passing game analyst David Girardi to quarterbacks coach, replacing Matt Nagy who was promoted to offensive coordinator. Girardi has been with the Chiefs for five seasons, working his way up from offensive quality control coach. Many of Reid’s QBs coaches have gone on to become OCs, so that might be the eventual path for Girardi.
In case you missed it
Coach Reid said he expects bigger roles for receivers Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney in 2023. Those two both scored touchdowns in Super Bowl LVII.
Veach noted that he has been monitoring other QB contracts throughout the NFL and may be open to adjusting QB Patrick Mahomes’ contract in the future.
The town of Jackson, Mississippi is celebrating “Trey Day,” a commemoration of Chiefs right guard Trey Smith who is from Jackson.
Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling tried to recruit free agent WR Allen Lazard — his former teammate on the Green Bay Packers — via Twitter to come to K.C.
The Los Angeles Rams are interested in shopping cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and NBC’s Peter King thinks the Chiefs could be interested in trading for him.
Former Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy revealed more details about his departure from Kansas City and his decision to join the Washington Commanders.
Need a refresher on the Chiefs’ current roster? Here are the 50 players currently under contract for 2023 so far.
We put a bow on our 2022 special teams reviews by breaking down how the unit fared as a whole.
Chiefs draft bullets
If you missed Tuesday’s full pressers from Veach and Reid at the combine, you can watch the highlights here.
We remembered some of the best combine performances from current Chiefs players, with many coming from the team’s 2022 draft class.
In case you need a primer, here’s everything Chiefs fans need to know about the combine, including the positional schedule, team media availability, participants and more.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Broncos coach Sean Payton noted that former Lions coach Matt Patricia could join Denver’s staff in a senior role. Patricia previously interviewed for Denver’s defensive coordinator job which ultimately went to Vance Joseph.
Las Vegas Raiders news
There was speculation that the Raiders could use their franchise tag on free agent running back Josh Jacobs, but coach Josh McDaniels said the team is working toward retaining Jacobs long-term.
Los Angeles Chargers news
The Chargers currently sit $20 million over the salary cap, but coach Brandon Staley doesn’t seem to be worried.
Around the NFL
The Washington Commanders placed the franchise tag on defensive tackle Daron Payne, paying him almost $19 million if a long-term deal isn’t worked out. Payne earned 11.5 sacks in 2022.
In more drama involving Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, minority owners of the team said Snyder took out a secret $55 million loan without their knowledge or prior approval.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers plan to release RB Leonard Fournette. The 28-year-old earned just under 1,200 yards from scrimmage along with six total touchdowns in 2022.
The Cincinnati Bengals apparently don’t plan to trade WR Tee Higgins. “Go find your own [WR],” said Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin.
Bills DC Leslie Frazier decided to step down and take a year off from coaching. He hopes to return to coaching in 2024, but in the meantime Buffalo will need to find a new DC.
The Philadelphia Eagles promoted QBs coach Brian Johnson to OC, replacing Shane Steichen who accepted a head coaching job for the Indianapolis Colts.