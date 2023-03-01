Chiefs Check-in: GM Brett Veach, HC Andy Reid speak at combine

Chiefs Check-in is our new online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

A coach within the Chiefs’ offensive staff got a promotion, and the Chiefs’ front offices touched on a number of subjects at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid both commented on defensive end Frank Clark’s future in Kansas City. Reid said he had a good talk with Clark at the end of the season, reiterating that the two are very close and that he would love for Clark to return. Veach said there will be conversations between the two sides and an attempt to work something out that makes sense for both parties. Veach also commented that freeing up some cap space will be important.

Veach was also asked about the status of left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who is currently slated to hit free agency. Brown played on the franchise tag last season and Veach suggested that the tag could be used again. He also suggested that a long-term deal is still in play. Either way, Veach has until 3 p.m. CT on March 7 to use the tag, otherwise Brown will become a free agent.

The Chiefs promoted assistant quarterbacks coach and passing game analyst David Girardi to quarterbacks coach, replacing Matt Nagy who was promoted to offensive coordinator. Girardi has been with the Chiefs for five seasons, working his way up from offensive quality control coach. Many of Reid’s QBs coaches have gone on to become OCs, so that might be the eventual path for Girardi.

If you missed Tuesday’s full pressers from Veach and Reid at the combine, you can watch the highlights here.

We remembered some of the best combine performances from current Chiefs players, with many coming from the team’s 2022 draft class.

In case you need a primer, here’s everything Chiefs fans need to know about the combine, including the positional schedule, team media availability, participants and more.

Broncos coach Sean Payton noted that former Lions coach Matt Patricia could join Denver’s staff in a senior role. Patricia previously interviewed for Denver’s defensive coordinator job which ultimately went to Vance Joseph.

The Chargers currently sit $20 million over the salary cap, but coach Brandon Staley doesn’t seem to be worried.

