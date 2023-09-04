Chiefs Check-in: Game week is finally here

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

We are just three days away from the Chiefs and Lions kicking off the 2023 NFL season. Kansas City is in the midst of their practice week and is still without star defensive tackle Chris Jones. Regardless, the Chiefs are preparing to beat Detroit and are staying focused on what they can control.

Here are the top stories on this edition of Chiefs Check-in for the morning of Monday, September 4:

Opening night festivities shouldn't distract K.C.

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Coach Andy Reid assured everyone that the Chiefs will be solely focused on beating the Detroit Lions on Thursday night.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney trending toward playing in opener

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes commented on the work Toney has put into recovering from his knee injury and how much Toney means to the Chiefs’ offense.

Lions know they face tall task facing Mahomes in Week 1

Photo by Gregory Shamus-Getty Images

Lions’ coach Dan Campbell wants his defense to force Mahomes to “go backwards,” although he realizes that is easier said than done.

Mahomes continues to lead the NFL in unique stats

Credit: Patrick Breen-The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

Mahomes is Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded quarterback in these two categories since 2020.

There could be a path to Chris Jones and K.C. agreeing on contract extension

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL reporter Albert Breer believes that there is a deal to be done between the two sides.

Tight end Travis Kelce pleads Jones to return

Photo by Kyle Rivas-Getty Images

Kelce had a message for Jones during his latest New Heights podcast.

Chiefs heavily favored to win AFC West yet again

