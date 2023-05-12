Chiefs Check-in: The full 2023 regular season schedule is here
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
Thursday was all about the NFL schedule reveal. Take a look as we dissect Kansas City’s 2023 schedule from all angles.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs news
The full 2023 regular season schedule for the Chiefs has been revealed.
The Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions in Week 1 on the NFL’s Thursday night opener. It will be Detroit’s first visit to Arrowhead Stadium since 2003.
The Chiefs will be a part of a Christmas day tripleheader when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, December 25 at noon.
Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis projects K.C. to have the third toughest schedule in the NFL in 2023.
Boston Herald sports columnist Bill Speros calculated the Chiefs’ total travel distance for the 2023 seasons, which is the eighth-most in the league.
NFL Vice President of Broadcast Onnie Bose explains why the Lions were chosen as the Chiefs’ Week 1 opponent.
K.C. is already favored to beat the Lions in Week 1, opening as 7-point favorites.
Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman had seven takeaways from the Chiefs’ 2023 schedule.
Charles Goldman also wrote a game-by-game score prediction for each game.
The Chiefs’ social media team had a creative and funny reveal for K.C.’s schedule.
The Chiefs’ 2023 preseason schedule was also revealed on Thursday night.
In case you missed it
The Chiefs made several roster moves on Wednesday, including releasing Missouri safety Martez Manuel and vested veteran defensive tackle Byron Cowart. In corresponding moves, the Chiefs signed DL Matt Dickerson, DT Chris Williams and defensive back Lamar Jackson.
Ed Easton Jr had five takeaways from Andy Reid’s appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast.
Reid also commented on second-year player Jerrion Ealy’s progression. Ealy was one of four eligible veteran players to be able to participate in rookie minicamp, showing off his speed and knowledge of the offense.
Contract details have been released for newly signed left tackle Donovan Smith. It is team-friendly and highly incentive-based.
Chiefs’ DB L’Jarius Sneed said on NFL Network Tuesday night that he’s looking forward to battling against Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill this season. particularly Hill.
The Super Bowl champions are officially set to visit President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington D.C. this June.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
The Broncos are expected to have 50-60 players at their rookie minicamp this weekend.
Las Vegas Raiders news
The Raiders have already signed five of their draft picks.
Los Angeles Chargers news
The Chargers’ social media team created a funny threat on Twitter Thursday, comparing each of their 2023 opponents to Pop Tart flavors.
Around the NFL
The New England Patriots will honor former quarterback Tom Brady during their season opener.
Touchdown Wire listed the best schedule release videos from NFL teams on social media.
The Seattle Seahawks signed first-round pick receiverJackson Smith-Njigba.
The Los Angeles Chargers signed first-round pick receiver Quentin Johnson to a four-year, $14.188 million fully guaranteed contract.