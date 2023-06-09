Chiefs Check-in: Frank Clark joins AFC West division rival
Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
The hopes of a reunion between DE Frank Clark and the Chiefs have been officially dashed. Could Kansas City replace him with a former Defensive Rookie of the Year? We also got some updates from the Chiefs’ OTAs.
Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of June 9.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
Here are some injury and absence updates from Thursday’s OTA practice. Coach Andy Reid confirmed that first-round pick DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah is back to full participation after being limited with a thumb and hamstring injury.
The Chiefs will play two nationally televised games on NFL Network during the preseason.
TE Travis Kelce revealed what he was going to say at the White House podium on his “New Heights Show” podcast.
We explore whether or not the Chiefs could be interested in trading for Washington Commanders DE Chase Young, who is reportedly on the trading block.
Special teams coordinator Dave Toub expressed his excitement about the newcomers and second-year players that he’ll have to work with on special teams in 2023.
QB Patrick Mahomes’ iconic throw from Super Bowl LV will be featured in ‘Madden 24’.
In case you missed it
As we await free agent DeAndre Hopkins’ decision, Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman named four other free agents who could help the Chiefs in 2023.
Pat McAfee praised TE Travis Kelce’s ‘epic’ White House moment, which of course saw Kelce attempting to address the nation from the podium before QB Patrick Mahomes pulled him away.
You can watch Chiefs’ second-round pick WR Rashee Rice’s NFLPA Rookie Premiere video here.
Here is a look at why Isiah Pacheco should see an expanded role in the Chiefs’ passing game in 2023.
Our UDFA Spotlight series takes an in-depth look at OL Jason ‘Chu’ Godrick.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Former Chiefs’ DE Frank Clark has signed a one-year contract with the Broncos worth up to $7.5 million.
Clark revealed his reasoning for joining the Broncos to CBS Sports reporter Josina Anderson.
Denver is also expected to pursue free agent RB Dalvin Cook, who will be officially released by the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.
Broncos LB Baron Browning recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery. He is expected to be ready to go by Week 1.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Pro Football Focus named the Raiders’ offensive weapons as their biggest strength heading into the 2023 season.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Chargers Wire named four undrafted free agents who could make the Chargers’ 53-man roster.
Around the NFL
Former Chiefs’ WR Demarcus Robinson has signed with the Los Angeles Rams.
The Miami Dolphins are also expected to have a heavy interest in Dalvin Cook.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed five draft picks on Thursday.