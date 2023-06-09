Chiefs Check-in: Frank Clark joins AFC West division rival

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

The hopes of a reunion between DE Frank Clark and the Chiefs have been officially dashed. Could Kansas City replace him with a former Defensive Rookie of the Year? We also got some updates from the Chiefs’ OTAs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of June 9.

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs stories

Advertisement

In case you missed it

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Advertisement

Las Vegas Raiders news

Pro Football Focus named the Raiders’ offensive weapons as their biggest strength heading into the 2023 season.

Los Angeles Chargers news

Chargers Wire named four undrafted free agents who could make the Chargers’ 53-man roster.

Advertisement

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire