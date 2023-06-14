Chiefs Check-in: First practice of mandatory minicamp in the books
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
We have all the mandatory minicamp news, previews and coverage. We also have some interesting tidbits from a few Chiefs players who spoke to the media on Tuesday.
Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of June 14.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
Here are injury and absence updates from the first day of Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp.
Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman gave three things to watch during mandatory minicamp.
Goldman also named six players to watch during mandatory minicamp.
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire revealed to reporters his role during practice leading up to Super Bowl LVII and his surprise to being inactive for the game.
TE Travis Kelce also spoke to reporters and confirmed that he is not considering retirement any time soon.
The release date for the Netflix docuseries ‘Quarterback’ featuring QB Patrick Mahomes has been revealed.
Speaking of Mahomes, Cincinatti Bengals QB Joe Burrow declared him the best QB in the NFL while speaking to the media on Tuesday.
Second year DE George Karlaftis also spoke to the media Tuesday, talking about his experiences during his rookie year and what he’s been trying to improve during the course of the offseason.
In case you missed it
Kelce redeemed himself with a successful first pitch at the Royals game against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, silencing critics who were appalled at his effort earlier in the spring.
Charles Goldman took fans back to three of Patrick Mahomes’ most challenging matchups over the course of his career.
Second-year cornerback Trent McDuffie was spotted in his new jersey number for the first time at Kansas City’s media production day.
Blaine Gabbert has full confidence that Donovan Smith can become a key contributor for the Chiefs after a challenging 2022 season.
Undrafted rookie Nikko Remigio broke down his experience in Kansas City during a recent interview.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Former Chiefs’ DE Frank Clark officially signed his one-year contract with Denver on Tuesday.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Raiders Wire named five big questions on both offense and defense for the Raiders as they wrapped up their three-day minicamp.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Chargers Wire takes a look at the possibility of second-year RB Isiah Spiller having a breakout season.
Here is a look at the Chargers’ 2023 Media Day.
Around the NFL
WR Stefon Diggs did not report to Bills training camp. The reasons are unknown, but things appear to be repairable.
Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker reported to mandatory minicamp despite requesting a trade back in February. He did not participate in practice, however.
The New York Jets have signed S Adrian Amos to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.
Free agent DE Yannick Ngakoue has hired Drew Rosenhaus as his agent.