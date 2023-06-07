Chiefs Check-in: Final week of OTAs are underway
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
The final week of OTAs is underway for Kansas City with the team soon turning its attention toward mandatory minicamp. An NFL media personality thinks a certain Chief is due for a breakout season, and a new Chief tops an impressive list.
Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of June 7.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
The Chiefs’ third and final week of OTAs kicked off on Tuesday. It was the first of four practices, which will lead into mandatory minicamp next Tuesday.
Good Morning Football’s Peter Schrager revealed his top-5 breakout wide receiver candidates for the 2023 NFL season, which featured Chiefs’ second year WR Justyn Ross at No. 5. Ross has been one of the most hyped players for K.C. this offseason.
New Chiefs’ WR Richie James was named the NFL’s most reliable pass catcher in 2022 according to NFL Next Gen Stats. James had a career year in 2022 with the New York Giants, with only 13 of his 70 targets resulting in incomplete passes.
The Kansas City Royals will host ‘Chiefs Night’ on June 12th featuring Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Andy Reid and more at Kauffman Stadium. The first 20K fans to attend the game will get a co-branded Chiefs/Royals rally towel.
Former Chiefs Alex Smith, Eric Bieniemy and John Dorsey are on the ballot for the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame.
In case you missed it
Kansas City celebrated their Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a trip to the White House on Monday where the team met with President Joe Biden.
Current and former Chiefs shared their condolences to the Hunt family on social media after news broke on Sunday that the matriarch of Kansas City football, Norma Hunt, had died.
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce presented Joe Biden with a number 46 Chiefs jersey during their visit to Washington D.C. to commemorate their Super Bowl win.
Running back Isiah Pacheco gave his advice for the 2023 NFL draft’s late round picks, offering motivation for the league’s unsung heroes.
Union Station lit up in Chiefs colors to mourn the passing of Norma Hunt.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
The Denver Broncos have the third-best odds (+550) to win the AFC West title during the 2023 NFL season, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Running back Josh Jacobs was not in attendance for the Raiders’ mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. He has yet to sign his franchise tender, which is for one year and worth $10 million.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Coach Brandon Staley said that contract negotiations between the Chargers and QB Justin Herbert are “ongoing.” Los Angeles exercised Herbert’s fifth-year option this past April.
Around the NFL
Indianapolis Colts CB/KR Isaiah Rodgers is being investigated for gambling infractions.
The Buffalo Bills have signed pass rusher Leonard Floyd to a one-year deal.
The New York Jets won’t be holding a mandatory minicamp due to having to start training camp early since they will play in the Hall of Fame Game and coach Robert Saleh is pleased with where the team is at.
Former NFL offensive tackle Russell Okung took to Twitter on Tuesday to detail how he lost over 100 pounds in 40 days.
Cleveland Browns’ defensive back Greg Newsome II and lineman Perrion Winfrey were the victims of an armed robbery by six masked men early on Monday morning. Neither were harmed during the incident.