Chiefs Check-in: A familiar face earns Chiefs’ offensive coordinator job

Well, Kansas City has a new offensive coordinator, a Chiefs receiver is receiving hype from his coach, and NFL draft talk continues to heat up.

The Chiefs promoted quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator, replacing Eric Bieniemy who took the same role with the Washington Commanders. This is the second time Nagy has held the position with the Chiefs — his last stint in 2016-2017 saw him help former QB Alex Smith achieve the best season of his career. Can he do the same with Patrick Mahomes? Considering Mahomes won his second MVP with Nagy as the team’s QBs coach, it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney noted that Bieniemy made a difference in his game despite the short time they spent together in 2022. Toney is just the latest example of the overwhelming support Bieniemy has received from both current and retired players in the wake of former Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy’s disparaging comments about the former Chiefs OC.

Speaking of Toney, Chiefs receivers coach Joe Bleymaier said there’s “no limit” for Toney in the Chiefs’ offense. “Our main focus was just getting him comfortable,” Bleymaier told Fox Sports’ Henry McKenna. “He got comfortable with the offense very quickly.” Toney had two game-changing plays in Super Bowl LVII — a five-yard touchdown and a 65-yard punt return, the latter being the longest in Super Bowl history. It’s safe to say Toney’s potential hasn’t come close to being met in K.C. It’s also easy to forget that he was a first-round pick. When Toney was drafted by the New York Giants, making him a No. 1 WR was on their mind. It’s too early to tell if he’ll become that in K.C., but the talent is certainly there.

The Broncos announced 16 additions to their coaching staff, including the recent hire of defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Expect more hires as Denver searches for a running backs coach and other assistants.

Raiders Wire compiled 55 mock drafts to see where analysts think Vegas will go in the first round of the 2022 draft. The consensus is mostly offensive help, with most believing quarterback or offensive tackle will be the pick.

Chargers Wire editor Gavino Borquez assembled a new three-round mock for the Chargers — his picks include a tight end, edge rusher and receiver for L.A.

Apparently, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has some beef with Amazon owner Jeff Bezos which led to Snyder blocking Bezos from bidding on the Commanders. Bold move considering there aren’t many people equipped enough to spend the kind of cash that Bezos could spend on an NFL team.

There’s more Russell Wilson drama as The Athletic reported that the current Broncos QB tried to get Pete Carroll fired when Wilson was the signal-caller for the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson has, of course, refuted this report.

Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones, who didn’t play in 2022 due to injury, tweeted that he “can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game.” He went on to warn incoming players about the long-term impact of playing in the NFL.

