Chiefs Check-in: Eric Bieniemy begins new chapter with Commanders
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
We got a goodbye from Eric Bieniemy as he was formally introduced as the Commanders offensive coordinator on Thursday. The Chiefs have expressed interest in a veteran offensive coach to add to their staff, and we put a bow on our season-long special teams review for the 2022 season.
Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of Feb. 24th.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, the Chiefs have expressed interest in adding Pep Hamilton to their staff. Hamilton is a longtime offensive coach with plenty of experience in the NFL, the college ranks and even a stint in the XFL. He has a reputation of getting the most out of QBs, with the likes of Justin Herbert and Andrew Luck excelling with Hamilton as their QB coach.
Eric Bieniemy revealed his reasoning for leaving K.C. in his introductory press conference with the Commanders on Thursday, citing that he had become too comfortable with the Chiefs and needed a new challenge. He’ll certainly get that in Washington, who desperately needs an upgrade at QB. Bieniemy also expressed his gratitude for his 10-year tenure in K.C.
Patrick Mahomes sent out a heartfelt tweet about Bieniemy as he thanked him for a job well done during his time in K.C. and helping Mahomes become the player his is today. Mahomes also stated he hopes Bieniemy proves the doubters wrong, doubters like former Chiefs’ RB LeSean McCoy. When asked about McCoy’s comments about him, Bieniemy took the high road.
We are in the midst of the franchise tag window opening, so our Managing Editor Charles Goldman took a look at the Chiefs history with the franchise tag. The Chiefs are expected to use the tag on Orlando Brown Jr. for the second straight season. The bigger question will be whether or not the two sides can workout a long-term deal.
Our Wesley Roesch put a bow on his weekly special teams reviews from the 2022 season, breaking down how the unit fared as a whole. The Chiefs certainly had some early season woes on special teams and had to endure some growing pains from young players, but it played much better down the stretch and during the postseason.
In case you missed it
Netflix is partnering with NFL films, Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, Mahomes’ 2PM Productions to bring you the docuseries “Quarterback”, a behind-the-scenes look at the grind of an NFL season for QBs.
The Chiefs announced their team MVP and Rookie of the Year award winners in Patrick Mahomes and Isiah Pacheco.
Running backs coach Greg Lewis could be joining Bieniemy in Washington as a part of his offensive staff.
The Chiefs are in great shape with their salary cap as we approach free agency in a few weeks.
Chiefs draft bullets
The 2023 NFL scouting combine is next week and our friends over at Touchdown Wire highlighted a slew of prospects whose stock could rise after their performances.
Our friends over at Arrowhead Pride suggested that the Chiefs should continue to build at defensive end. They specifically highlighted prospect Felix Anudike-Uzomah of Kansas State.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
After serving as their head coach from 2017-2018, Vance Joseph is returning to the Broncos to be their defensive coordinator. He has spent the last four seasons as the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator.
Denver also hired former NFL QB Davis Webb to be its QBs coach. Webb was the backup QB for the Giants this past season and this will be his first coaching job.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Pro Football Focus released an article ranking the top-25 EDGE rushers from the 2022 season. Coming in at No. 4 was Maxx Crosby, who played more snaps than any other defensive lineman in the NFL last season.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Pro Football Focus also released an article listing potential cut candidates for each team. They chose starting guard Matt Feiler for the Chargers, who is entering the final year of a three-year contract.
Around the NFL
After signing a five-year deal worth $50 million last offseason, the Rams and Wagner have mutually agreed to part ways. The Rams badly needed to free up some cap space. Wagner is still one of the best linebackers in the league, making second-team All-Pro.
After five seasons as the Colts’ special teams coordinator, Bubba Ventrone has jumped to the Browns to be their special teams coordinator and assistant head coach.
Aaron Rodgers has ended his “darkness retreat” early and should soon make a decision about his football future.