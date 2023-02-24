Chiefs Check-in: Eric Bieniemy begins new chapter with Commanders

Chiefs Check-in is our new online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

We got a goodbye from Eric Bieniemy as he was formally introduced as the Commanders offensive coordinator on Thursday. The Chiefs have expressed interest in a veteran offensive coach to add to their staff, and we put a bow on our season-long special teams review for the 2022 season.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of Feb. 24th.

The 2023 NFL scouting combine is next week and our friends over at Touchdown Wire highlighted a slew of prospects whose stock could rise after their performances.

Our friends over at Arrowhead Pride suggested that the Chiefs should continue to build at defensive end. They specifically highlighted prospect Felix Anudike-Uzomah of Kansas State.

After serving as their head coach from 2017-2018, Vance Joseph is returning to the Broncos to be their defensive coordinator. He has spent the last four seasons as the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator.

Denver also hired former NFL QB Davis Webb to be its QBs coach. Webb was the backup QB for the Giants this past season and this will be his first coaching job.

Pro Football Focus released an article ranking the top-25 EDGE rushers from the 2022 season. Coming in at No. 4 was Maxx Crosby, who played more snaps than any other defensive lineman in the NFL last season.

Pro Football Focus also released an article listing potential cut candidates for each team. They chose starting guard Matt Feiler for the Chargers, who is entering the final year of a three-year contract.

