Chiefs Check-in: Eric Bieniemy begins new chapter with Commanders

Nicolas Roesch
·4 min read

We got a goodbye from Eric Bieniemy as he was formally introduced as the Commanders offensive coordinator on Thursday. The Chiefs have expressed interest in a veteran offensive coach to add to their staff, and we put a bow on our season-long special teams review for the 2022 season.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of Feb. 24th.

  • According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, the Chiefs have expressed interest in adding Pep Hamilton to their staff. Hamilton is a longtime offensive coach with plenty of experience in the NFL, the college ranks and even a stint in the XFL. He has a reputation of getting the most out of QBs, with the likes of Justin Herbert and Andrew Luck excelling with Hamilton as their QB coach.

  • Eric Bieniemy revealed his reasoning for leaving K.C. in his introductory press conference with the Commanders on Thursday, citing that he had become too comfortable with the Chiefs and needed a new challenge. He’ll certainly get that in Washington, who desperately needs an upgrade at QB. Bieniemy also expressed his gratitude for his 10-year tenure in K.C.

  • Patrick Mahomes sent out a heartfelt tweet about Bieniemy as he thanked him for a job well done during his time in K.C. and helping Mahomes become the player his is today. Mahomes also stated he hopes Bieniemy proves the doubters wrong, doubters like former Chiefs’ RB LeSean McCoy. When asked about McCoy’s comments about him, Bieniemy took the high road.

  • We are in the midst of the franchise tag window opening, so our Managing Editor Charles Goldman took a look at the Chiefs history with the franchise tag. The Chiefs are expected to use the tag on Orlando Brown Jr. for the second straight season. The bigger question will be whether or not the two sides can workout a long-term deal.

  • Our Wesley Roesch put a bow on his weekly special teams reviews from the 2022 season, breaking down how the unit fared as a whole. The Chiefs certainly had some early season woes on special teams and had to endure some growing pains from young players, but it played much better down the stretch and during the postseason.

