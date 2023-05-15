Chiefs Check-in: Donna Kelce got her flowers for Mother’s Day
The Kansas City Chiefs are one week closer to the start of the 2023 season. They will likely enter a period of relative hibernation until the team’s organized team activities begin later this month. Still, Kansas City will remain active in their effort to better the bottom end of their roster over the coming months in preparation for training camp and the preseason, when they will look to begin their Super Bowl title defense.
Check out all of the top stories relative to the Chiefs and the rest of the NFL from this weekend relevant for the morning of Monday, May 15th:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs news
The Chiefs hosted XFL receiver Michael Bandy for a tryout on Saturday in an effort to assess the available talent at the position after rookie minicamp.
Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out to spoil Kansas City’s season-opening game in September after telling reporters in a recent interview about his motivation for the primetime Week 1 matchup.
Charles Goldman took a look at each draft class in the AFC West to assess winners and losers from April’s annual selection meeting in Kansas City.
Travis Kelce told former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith about his chemistry with Patrick Mahomes in a recent interview on Sirius XM.
Nicolas Roesch analyzed the Chiefs’ 2023 schedule and found six games that should prove to be the most consequential matchups of the season for Kansas City.
Ed Easton Jr. gave Donna Kelce her flowers for Mother’s Day in a tribute post to the fan-favorite matriarch that highlighted her best moments in the spotlight.
In case you missed it
Fifth-round pick Chamarri Conner signed his rookie deal on Friday to officially become a member of the Chiefs’ roster.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell sounded off on his team’s Week 1 matchup against the Chiefs after the NFL’s schedule release last week.
Charles Goldman looked at some strange quirks of Kansas City’s 2023 schedule that could come to play a factor in how the team fares next season.
The Chiefs are reportedly interested in Kansas State defensive back Ekow Boye-Doe after hosting him for a tryout at their rookie minicamp last week.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Denver recently signed two notable XFL players to their roster but declined to secure the services of a third
Las Vegas Raiders news
Tom Brady is reportedly in talks to become a limited partner of the Raiders after his retirement earlier in the offseason.
Los Angeles Chargers news
The Chargers signed most of their first-year players to rookie contracts on Friday, wasting no time to get their draft class on their 90-man roster.
Around the NFL
Former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Luis Perez won the XFL championship this weekend as a member of the Arlington Renegades.
Bears Wire took a look at Chicago’s 2023 schedule and came away with some key takeaways about how the team might fare after coming away with the worst record in the NFL last season.
The Green Bay Packers signed former Houston Texans defensive back Jonathan Owens this weekend to shore up their depth in the secondary.
Tom Brady was invited to the Patriots home opener in Foxboro, Massachusets for an honorary ceremony to kick off the 2023 season.
Bills Wire took a look at four key needs that Buffalo still needs to address before the regular season starts in September.
Texans rookie Will Anderson Jr. is staying humble ahead of the 2023 season, telling reporters that he is still on the rise after being drafted with the third overall pick in April.