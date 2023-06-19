Chiefs Check-in: Doldrums of the offseason temporarily set in

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

The Kansas City Chiefs have precious weeks to recover and prepare for training camp and the preseason. With mandatory minicamp and OTAs in the books, the last phase of the 2023 offseason is in effect, and news is sure to be slow with the exception of a few roster moves and social media hype posts until the end of July.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Check out all the best Chiefs stories and tidbits from around the NFL on this edition of Chiefs Check-in for the morning of Monday, June 19th:

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs stories

Advertisement

In case you missed it

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Sean Payton is being extra deliberate as he assesses Denver’s roster, taking care not to write anyone off as he looks to rebuild the Broncos franchise.

Las Vegas Raiders news

The Raiders signed fourth-round pick Jakorian Bennett to his rookie contract on Sunday, officially inking the final player of their 2023 draft class.

Los Angeles Chargers news

Advertisement

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire