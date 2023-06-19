Chiefs Check-in: Doldrums of the offseason temporarily set in
The Kansas City Chiefs have precious weeks to recover and prepare for training camp and the preseason. With mandatory minicamp and OTAs in the books, the last phase of the 2023 offseason is in effect, and news is sure to be slow with the exception of a few roster moves and social media hype posts until the end of July.
Check out all the best Chiefs stories and tidbits from around the NFL on this edition of Chiefs Check-in for the morning of Monday, June 19th:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
First-year Chiefs defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was named to Touchown Wire’s All-Underrated team ahead of the 2023 season.
Tight end Jody Fortson and quarterback Shane Buechele signed tenders on Friday to keep them on Kansas City’s roster through the coming campaign.
Greg Olsen weighed in on Travis Kelce’s case as the best tight end in the NFL with a take that may surprise some Chiefs fans.
Patrick Mahomes told the media about the improvement he has seen in Kansas City’s receiver group during a recent interview.
General manager Brett Veach seemed confident in a forthcoming resolution to the Chiefs’ situation with Chris Jones, which remained unsolved through OTAs and minicamp.
Nicolas Roesch previewed the Chiefs’ Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions in a series that will take a look at every game on Kansas City’s schedule.
A few of the players that the Chiefs brought in for rookie minicamp tryouts were selected in the XFL’s rookie draft on Sunday.
In case you missed it
Kansas City waived defensive back Anthony Witherstone on Thursday, cutting into the depth of their secondary.
Patrick Mahomes contributed his thoughts to the design of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII rings.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Sean Payton is being extra deliberate as he assesses Denver’s roster, taking care not to write anyone off as he looks to rebuild the Broncos franchise.
Las Vegas Raiders news
The Raiders signed fourth-round pick Jakorian Bennett to his rookie contract on Sunday, officially inking the final player of their 2023 draft class.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Justin Herbert has been bullish on the talents of Chargers first-round pick Quentin Johnston, who he sees as a key playmaker moving forward.
Around the NFL
The NFL announced that it will hold a supplemental draft for the first time since 2019, adding yet another way for teams to find young contributors.
Browns Wire pondered whether Cleveland might be interested in selecting another receiver in the new supplemental draft.
Jordan Love is getting plenty of help from his offensive line and running backs as he looks to prove that the Packers can be contenders in 2023.
Bears Wire took a look at the best sound and video clips from Chicago’s mandatory minicamp.