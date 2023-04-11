Chiefs Check-in: How does WR Richie James fit in Chiefs offense?

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

Not a ton as the Chiefs prepare for the NFL draft coming at the end of April. In the meantime, we look at some mock drafts and ponder the potential of newly-acquired receiver Richie James.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of April 11.

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs news

Last week, the Chiefs picked up former Giants receiver Richie James, a 27-year-old who primarily lines up in the slot and can return kicks and punts. This begs the question, what does Richie James’ signing mean for Chiefs’ receiver pursuits? Our editor Charles Goldman has his theories, but I’ll add one: James is sort of a hybrid replacement of Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson. He’s a replacement of Hardman in the sense that he’s a speedy guy who can get open in space or even stretch the field. He’s a Watson replacement in the sense that he can play special teams and be a reliable No. 5/6 wideout. But his signing shouldn’t change the fact that the Chiefs will be looking for more receivers in the draft. The team needs to keep finding new weapons for Patrick Mahomes to stay successful.

In our 2023 NFL Wire mock draft, the Chiefs take a tight end at pick No. 31. Is there an immediate need at that position? Not necessarily — edge rusher, receiver and offensive tackle are surely more pertinent needs. But Travis Kelce is 33 years old — how much longer can he compete at a high level? I bet it’s longer than most players, but remember that it’s not out of the ordinary for players to hang it up before they completely run out of gas. It’ll be interesting to see how long it takes before the Chiefs decide that it’s time to think about life after Kelce.

More Chiefs draft notes

Story continues

In case you missed it…

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is manifesting an MVP win in 2023. Considering the last time a defensive player won MVP was Lawrence Taylor in 1986, Jones would need to have one heck of a season for his wish to come true. Nonetheless, we’re rooting for him.

Chiefs wideout Justyn Ross has been training with quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Texas, and was recently recorded catching a pass from Mahomes.

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

After leaving Denver for the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones said the Broncos “should have just traded me from the jump” prior to the 2022 season.

Las Vegas Raiders news

Our friends at Raiders Wire assessed Vegas’ level of need at the quarterback and running back positions heading into the 2023 draft.

Los Angeles Chargers news

In a similar assessment, our friends at Chargers Wire took a look at L.A.’s current status at quarterback, running back and receiver.

Around the NFL

The Buffalo Bills apparently have “eyes on moving up” in the first round of the draft from pick No. 27 according to ESPN’s Matt Miller, and it may be for an offensive player. That means the Chiefs, who frequently enjoy trading up in the draft, could be competing with the Bills in the draft room as well as on the playing field this year.

In other Bills news, the team re-signed defensive end Shaq Lawson to a one-year deal.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire