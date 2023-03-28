Chiefs Check-in: Depth chart projections, Drue Tranquill contract details

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

Not much as the team enters a quiet period on free agency, so we decided to project the team’s current depth chart as we all wait for the NFL draft. Plus, contract details appeared for Kansas City’s newest linebacker.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of March 28.

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs Stories

After a flurry of moves in free agency, we made a Chiefs depth chart projection featuring the team’s 61 current players. Of course, the Chiefs will add more in free agency and the draft, but this is where the roster stands today. The Chiefs still have plenty of work to do to get this roster into shape for 2023: the team needs a backup quarterback, depth at running back, a new fullback, depth at receiver (and possibly a WR1/WR2), competition at right tackle, competition at defensive tackle, and depth at defensive back. The only positions that seem to be set are tight end and linebacker, and even those positions could stand to have some competition.

Contract details for new Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill were recently revealed. Tranquill signed a one-year deal worth around $3 million with opportunity for incentives. That’s a steal for a linebacker of his caliber — Tranquill was graded highly by Pro Football Focus for his coverage ability, a skill that the Chiefs desperately needed last season out of its linebackers after being consistently torched down the middle of the field, especially on third and long.

Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie hinted that he’s switching back to his college jersey number, No. 22. Wearing this number wasn’t possible for McDuffie with safety Juan Thornhill on the team, but Thornhill recently signed with the Cleveland Browns.

In case you missed it

Story continues

Draft notes

The Chiefs are projected to receive two compensatory picks in 2024 so far, although that could change with more signings and/or free agent losses.

Tennessee RT Darnell Wright appears to be visiting the Chiefs on a top-30 visit. Wright would be a good fit on the offensive tackle-needy Chiefs.

Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman presented his second Chiefs 2023 seven-round mock draft, which asked the question: What if general manager Brett Veach trades down out of the first round?

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton appears to be in better spirits after coach Sean Payton confirmed that the team would not be trading him or Jerry Jeudy.

Las Vegas Raiders news

Despite signing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the Raiders appear to be interested in drafting and developing a QB in 2023.

Los Angeles Chargers news

Chargers coach Brandon Staley noted that the team is working on a contract extension for QB Justin Herbert, and that they could also extend running back Austin Ekeler despite his recent trade requests.

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire