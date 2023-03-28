Chiefs Check-in: Depth chart projections, Drue Tranquill contract details

Wesley Roesch
·3 min read

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

Not much as the team enters a quiet period on free agency, so we decided to project the team’s current depth chart as we all wait for the NFL draft. Plus, contract details appeared for Kansas City’s newest linebacker.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of March 28.

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs Stories

  • After a flurry of moves in free agency, we made a Chiefs depth chart projection featuring the team’s 61 current players. Of course, the Chiefs will add more in free agency and the draft, but this is where the roster stands today. The Chiefs still have plenty of work to do to get this roster into shape for 2023: the team needs a backup quarterback, depth at running back, a new fullback, depth at receiver (and possibly a WR1/WR2), competition at right tackle, competition at defensive tackle, and depth at defensive back. The only positions that seem to be set are tight end and linebacker, and even those positions could stand to have some competition.

  • Contract details for new Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill were recently revealed. Tranquill signed a one-year deal worth around $3 million with opportunity for incentives. That’s a steal for a linebacker of his caliber — Tranquill was graded highly by Pro Football Focus for his coverage ability, a skill that the Chiefs desperately needed last season out of its linebackers after being consistently torched down the middle of the field, especially on third and long.

  • Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie hinted that he’s switching back to his college jersey number, No. 22. Wearing this number wasn’t possible for McDuffie with safety Juan Thornhill on the team, but Thornhill recently signed with the Cleveland Browns.

In case you missed it

Draft notes

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Las Vegas Raiders news

Los Angeles Chargers news

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories