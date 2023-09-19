Chiefs Check-in: Defense carrying the load to start the season

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

Many thought that Kansas City’s defense could take a big step forward this season, but not many believed it would be carrying the team during the first two weeks. The offense will likely get going sooner rather than later, making it a scary thought of how dominate the Chiefs can be when everything starts clicking together.

Here are the top stories on this edition of Chiefs Check-in for the morning of Tuesday, September 19:

Patrick Mahomes gets a well deserved raise

Mahomes agreed to a restructured contract that will give him the most money in NFL history over a four-season span.

Isiah Pacheco is getting back to form

Pacheco ran the ball well on Sunday, and Mahomes is looking forward to him leading the charge with the running game.

Travis Kelce welcomes Chris Jones back with open arms

Kelce talks about the importance Jones has to the team and how excited he is to have Jones back in the fold.

Stock watch looking brighter for Chiefs in Week 2

Our Ed Easton Jr. has the Chiefs’ Week 2 stock watch following their win in Jacksonville.

Chiefs' defense is off to a hot start

Andy Reid was very complimentary of his defense after Sunday’s win.

