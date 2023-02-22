Chiefs Check-in: Current, former NFL players lambaste LeSean McCoy

Wesley Roesch
·4 min read

Chiefs Check-in is our new online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

Not quite as much, as things are beginning to slow down following the fallout from Super Bowl LVII. Free agency and NFL Draft talk is beginning to heat up, and a former Chiefs running back has been running his mouth, causing many to deride his hot takes.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of Feb. 22.

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs stories

In case you missed it

Chiefs mock drafts

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Las Vegas Raiders news

Los Angeles Chargers news

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories