Chiefs Check-in: Current, former NFL players lambaste LeSean McCoy
Chiefs Check-in is our new online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
Not quite as much, as things are beginning to slow down following the fallout from Super Bowl LVII. Free agency and NFL Draft talk is beginning to heat up, and a former Chiefs running back has been running his mouth, causing many to deride his hot takes.
Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of Feb. 22.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
Former Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy seems to think Eric Bieniemy will fail in Washington, where Bieniemy accepted a job as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach. Literally, everyone chimed in and disagreed with McCoy, including former Chiefs like Tyrann Mathieu, Jamaal Charles, Ron Parker, Jeff Allen, and Kahlil McKenzie. Former Chiefs/current Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill even said McCoy is still mad that Bieniemy yelled at McCoy for his fumbling issues when he played for Kansas City in 2019. It sounds like McCoy is still a bit salty.
The NFL’s franchise tag window opened Tuesday, and it seems likely that Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. will receive the franchise tag for the second straight season. Brown would receive about $20 million on the tag, which is close to what he’s asking for on a long-term deal anyway. The Chiefs have until March 7 to make the decision with the tag.
Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman had groin repair surgery on Tuesday. Hardman missed 11 of the Chiefs’ final 12 games in 2022, only briefly seeing action in the AFC Championship Game before reaggravating his injury. Hardman is set to become a free agent this offseason, so it’s questionable whether he has played his last snap in Kansas City. Spotrac has Hardman valued at $10 million per year, which may be enough to price his way out of K.C.
There are 5 Chiefs practice squad players whose contracts expired Tuesday. The biggest names were RB Melvin Gordon and WR Marcus Kemp. Gordon didn’t end up playing any games for the Chiefs in 2022 but he didn’t mind celebrating the team’s championship victory knowing that he didn’t do a darn thing. He’ll likely land somewhere in 2023 but it remains to be seen whether it’ll be in K.C. As for Kemp, he was good special teams contributor for five games in 2022, and will likely use his reputation as special teams ace to land somewhere this offseason.
In case you missed it
The Chiefs are expected to promote senior assistant and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy to OC to replace Bieniemy, though the Chiefs will need to satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule and interview an external minority coaching candidate for the OC gig.
The Chiefs have plenty of notable names hitting free agency in March — here’s an updated look at the list.
The Chiefs signed 12 practice squad players to reserve/future contracts.
Backup QB Chad Henne announced his retirement shortly after the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII rally featured some epic speeches — watch all of them here.
We reviewed WR Kadarius Toney’s game-changing punt return in our final special teams film review of the season.
Running back Jerick McKinnon talked about his Super Bowl LVII slide which helped the Chiefs seal their second championship in four years.
Chiefs mock drafts
The Chiefs went heavy on offense in Touchdown Wire’s post-Super Bowl mock draft.
Could the Chiefs trade up in the first round? Draft Wire’s latest mock sees it as a possibility.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Broncos Wire editor Jon Heath projected contracts for five of Denver’s biggest free agents heading into the offseason. He predicted a pretty heavy bag for defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones.
The Broncos added a strength and conditioning coach and continue to interview for their quarterbacks coach position.
In case you missed it, the Broncos interviewed former Bills and Jets coach Rex Ryan for their open defensive coordinator role.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler noted that the team may not have “an immediate answer” at quarterback this season after releasing nine-year vet Derek Carr. Can someone say rebuilding year?
Los Angeles Chargers news
The Chargers promoted defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator following Renaldo Hill’s departure to the Miami Dolphins. This will be Ansley’s first DC position in the NFL but not in football — he previously held the position for the University of Tennessee from 2019-2020.
Around the NFL
Derek Carr’s brother and former NFL QB David Carr said Derek’s free agency will be a “long process.” Derek has visited the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints so far but, based on David’s words, don’t expect him to sign anytime soon.
The Indianapolis Colts are expected to hire Jim Bob Cooter as offensive coordinator. For those who remember, Cooter was actually an offensive quality control coach for the Chiefs back in 2012.