Chiefs Check-in: Could Patrick Mahomes once again become the NFL’s highest paid player?
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
A pay bump could be come for quarterback Patrick Mahomes according to a report. The Chiefs made a few roster moves with their rookies following rookie minicamp, and Travis and Jason Kelce’s mother Donna is making headlines again.
Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of May 10.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs news
Mike Florio of NBC Sports reported that the Chiefs are expected to rework quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ contract before Week 1 of the regular season to once again make him the highest paid player in NFL history. I would expect that it is structured similarly to his current deal which gives the team some flexibility to build a quality roster around him.
The Chiefs made three roster moves today, releasing Missouri State CB Montrae Braswell and Tarleton State OL Blake Haynes following rookie minicamp. The Chiefs also signed Minot State OT Sebastian Gutierrez.
Donna Kelce may have leaked the week of the Chiefs-Eagles game at Arrowhead Stadium, which she claims will happen in Week 2. Take that, of course, with a grain of salt.
Defensive tackle Chris Jones took to Twitter to try and recruit back defensive end Frank Clark and DT Mike Pennel to K.C. Who knows if either are actually a possibility of returning or if Jones was just having some fun.
Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman took a stab at projecting each of the Chiefs’ draft pick’s contracts.
Nicolas Roesch ranked the best potential opponents for the Chiefs’ season opener on September 7.
In case you missed it
The Chiefs signed former Western Kentucky Hilltopper
Kahlef Hailassie to a contract on Monday to shore up their depth in the defensive secondary.
Coach Andy Reid shared his thoughts about Rashee Rice’s skillset in an interview, telling the media about his first impression of Kansas City’s newest receiver.
Reid also let reporters know about the Chiefs’ injury report at the conclusion of the team’s rookie minicamp, which included an update on first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
The Chiefs held a tryout for St. Louis Battlehawks defensive lineman Freedom Akinmoladun on Monday.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
The Broncos signed seventh round pick center Alex Forsyth to a four-year deal. Though it may not be this year, Forsyth could be poised to be the Denver’s starting center in the future.
The Broncos also re-signed safety Kareem Jackson to a one-year contract.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Raiders’ second round pick tight end Michael Mayer was named the best draft pick of the 2023 NFL Draft by ESPN.
Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus believes that former Broncos guard Dalton Risner would be a perfect fit for the Raiders’ offensive line.
Los Angeles Chargers news
The Chargers had one of the worst offseasons among all NFL teams according to CBS Sports.
Around the NFL
Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joe Kapp died on Monday at the age of 85 after a battle with Alzheimer’s’ Disease. Kapp was a CFL Hall of Famer as well as an actor and producer.
The Cleveland Browns signed offensive tackle Cameron Erving to a one-year deal. Erving spent time with the Chiefs from 2017-2019.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed former Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford.
The Miami Dolphins signed tight end Tyler Kroft to a one-year deal.