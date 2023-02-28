Chiefs Check-in: Could the Chiefs add another former Packers receiver?

Chiefs Check-in is our new online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

A current Chiefs receiver is trying to recruit an old teammate to Kansas City, a top cornerback could be a potential trade target for the Chiefs, and Eric Bieniemy shed more light on his departure from the team.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of Feb. 28.

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs stories

Free agency recruiting has begun: Chiefs receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling tried to recruit free agent receiver Allen Lazard via Twitter to come to Kansas City. MVS and Lazard were teammates in Green Bay from 2018-2021 before the Chiefs signed MVS in free agency last year. Lazard remained with the Packers in 2022, earning 60 receptions for 788 yards and six touchdowns. Lazard is one of this year’s top free agent WRs along with Chiefs wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster. If the Chiefs can’t retain Smith-Schuster, Lazard could be an option for them if they can land him on a cheap-ish deal.

The Rams are apparently interested in shopping cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and NBC’s Peter King thinks the Chiefs could be interested in trading for Ramsey. Ramsey would bring a pretty extensive cap hit, not to mention it would likely take a first-round pick in order to acquire him. For those reasons, it seems highly doubtful that the Chiefs would actually trade for Ramsey given their aversion to paying big money for corners over the years. Plus, the Chiefs drafted three quality CBs in last year’s draft and could extend L’Jarius Sneed for much less than the cost of Ramsey. No disrespect to King, but this one doesn’t seem like a smart play for K.C.

Former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy revealed more details about his departure from Kansas City and his decision to join the Washington Commanders: “I’d known (I was going to leave) for a while, but that was something that was between me and coach (Andy Reid),” he said on The Adam Schefter Podcast. “(I’m) always looking for a challenge … always looking for a journey that is going to help … seek a different way of doing things and also lead to growth. That way, I can help my circle of people grow and expand as well.” Of course, Bieniemy clearly wants to be a head coach someday, so it makes sense for him to step out of Reid’s shadow and try to command an offense on his own.

In case you missed it

Chiefs draft bullets

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is almost here! Here’s everything Chiefs fans need to know about the combine, including the positional schedule, team media availability, participants and more.

Who are analysts selecting for the Chiefs at pick No. 31 of the draft? K.C. is seeing a lot of prospects at WR, offensive line and defensive line.

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

One year later, NFL.com re-reviewed the 2022 NFL Draft and gave the Broncos a C- grade. That same review graced the Chiefs with a B+ grade.

In case you missed it, the Broncos announced 16 additions to their coaching staff, including the recent hire of defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Las Vegas Raiders news

Will the Raiders use their franchise tag on free agent RB Josh Jacobs? ESPN’s Bill Barnwell thinks so given Jacobs’ career year in 2022 where he earned over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns.

Los Angeles Chargers news

The Chargers made their hire of Derrick Ansley as defensive coordinator official, along with a few other coaching additions.

Around the NFL

NFL owners are apparently so frustrated with Commanders owner Daniel Snyder that they are renewing talks of voting him out of the league if he fails to sell the team. 24 of the 32 owners would need to agree to vote Snyder out if it ends up coming to that.

In other Commanders news, the team released QB Carson Wentz, saving $26 million in cap space. The seven-year vet had a rough 2022 season and has battled injury issues during his career, and now he’ll be looking for a new team during free agency.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that the Chicago Bears could trade the No. 1 overall pick, maybe as early as during the combine. This move would obviously mean the team is sticking with QB Justin Fields, which wouldn’t be too surprising of a move.

