Chiefs Check-in: Could the Chiefs add a free agent not named DeAndre Hopkins?
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
We take a look at which remaining free agents besides WR DeAndre Hopkins could help the Chiefs in 2023, and how RB Isiah Pacheco could contribute more to the passing game in his sophomore season.
Let's look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of June 8.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
As we await free agent DeAndre Hopkins’ decision, Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman named four other free agents who could help the Chiefs in 2023.
Pat McAfee praised TE Travis Kelce’s ‘epic’ White House moment, which of course saw Kelce attempting to address the nation from the podium before QB Patrick Mahomes pulled him away.
You can watch Chiefs’ second round pick WR Rashee Rice’s NFLPA Rookie Premier video here.
Here is a look at why Isiah Pacheco should see an expanded role in the Chiefs’ passing game in 2023.
Our UDFA spotlight series takes an in-depth look at OL Jason ‘Chu’ Godrick.
In case you missed it
The Chiefs’ third and final week of OTAs kicked off on Tuesday. It was the first of four practices, which will lead into mandatory minicamp next Tuesday.
Good Morning Football’s Peter Schrager revealed his top-5 breakout wide receiver candidates for the 2023 NFL season, which featured Chiefs’ second year WR Justyn Ross at No. 5. Ross has been one of the most hyped players for K.C. this offseason.
New Chiefs’ WR Richie James was named the NFL’s most reliable pass catcher in 2022 according to NFL Next Gen Stats. James had a career year in 2022 with the New York Giants, with only 13 of his 70 targets resulting in incomplete passes.
The Kansas City Royals will host ‘Chiefs Night’ on June 12th featuring Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Andy Reid and more at Kauffman Stadium. The first 20K fans to attend the game will get a co-branded Chiefs/Royals rally towel.
Former Chiefs Alex Smith, Eric Bieniemy and John Dorsey are on the ballot for the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated predicts that QB Russell Wilson will not start the majority of games for the Broncos in 2023.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Los Angeles Chargers news
Here is a look at how QB Justin Herbert has changed his throwing mechanics this offseason.
Around the NFL
Here are the best Father’s Day gifts for fans of each NFL team.
Buffalo Bills’ QB Josh Allen was selected to be on the cover of ‘Madden 24.‘
The Minnesota Vikings are fielding calls about possibly trading Pro Bowl pass rusher Danielle Hunter.
The Tennessee Titans will host DeAndre Hopkins on a free agent visit on Sunday.
Atlanta Falcons’ RB Avery Williams is out for the season with a torn ACL.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have released renderings of a proposed stadium renovation.