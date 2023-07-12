Chiefs Check-in: Continued optimism for extension of Chiefs DT Chris Jones

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

All signs are still pointing toward the Chiefs and DT Chris Jones reaching a contract extension. We also chime in on the drama between WR Kadarius Toney and New York Giants fans.

That and more on today’s edition of Chiefs Check-in for the morning of Wednesday, July 12:

Latest in Chiefs news

Around the AFC West

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire