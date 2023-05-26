Chiefs Check-in: Competition at wide receiver heating up
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
The Chiefs are getting a close look at their young receiving corps during OTAs. Kansas City is also going with a new approach at fullback, and another Chiefs player sounds off on the NFL’s new special teams rule.
Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of May 26.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
On the latest episode of “New Heights” podcast, TE Travis Kelce became the latest player to blast the NFL’s new fair catch rule on kickoffs. Kelce called the rule “absolutely stupid,” and thinks it will make the game “more boring.”
Coach Andy Reid told the media on Wednesday that he likes what he sees in receivers Justyn and John Ross. Both players will be vying for the last couple of WR spots on the depth chart.
When talking about the WRs as a whole, Reid said he’s excited to get to training camp to see who can separate themselves from the pack. QB Patrick Mahomes also weighed in, saying he’s happy with the WR room and thinks the Chiefs are deep at the position.
For the first time in Reid’s career as a head coach, it appears that he won’t carry a true fullback on his roster this year. The Chiefs are pretty deep at tight end and will likely work them into playing some fullback, specifically Noah Gray.
Reid also had praise for RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, saying that he showed up to OTAs in great shape and looks quick and strong.
New Chiefs left tackle Donovan Smith compared Mahomes’ work ethic to Tom Brady’s and complimented the Chiefs locker room comradery as a whole.
The Chiefs poked fun at punter Tommy Townsend’s ability as a placeholder, which was a controversial topic last season.
Mahomes said that building relationships and players getting on the same page is the most important part of OTAs.
The Chiefs tweeted a video of Mahomes throwing a behind-the-back pass, which he’s teased about doing in a regular season game for years now.
In case you missed it
The Chiefs wrapped up their third organized team activity practice on Wednesday and will resume OTAs on Tuesday of next week.
The Chiefs’ social media team released several videos and photos from practice of the first week of OTAs.
While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Patrick Mahomes said he’s more worried about his legacy and winning championships than making money.
Nick Bolton also spoke to the media, saying he believes the Chiefs’ defense, and himself, doesn’t get the credit they deserve.
GEHA and The Hunt Family Foundation announced this week that they will jointly fund swimming lessons for children in Haughton, Louisiana – which is the hometown of Kansas City Chiefs RB Joe Delaney.
Here’s the story of how new Chiefs’ rookie receiver Rashee Rice first met Patrick Mahomes.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
RB Javonte Williams participated in OTAs on Thursday, although he was limited. Williams is coming off a severe knee injury that prematurely ended his 2022 season, so the fact that he’s participating at all is a positive sign.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not participate in OTAs after having offseason foot surgery. The Raiders are hopeful he’ll be ready for training camp in a few months.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Pro Football Focus listed guard Zion Johnson as the Chargers breakout candidate in 2023.
Around the NFL
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed kicker Brandon McManus, who was just released by the Broncos on Tuesday.
To make room for McManus, the Jags traded kicker Riley Patterson to the Detroit Lions.
The NFL suspended Jets cornerback Brandon Echols for one game, though the reasoning for the suspension has not been revealed yet.
Nine-year NFL veteran safety Tony Jefferson has retired from the league and will become a scout for the Baltimore Ravens.