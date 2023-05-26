Chiefs Check-in: Competition at wide receiver heating up

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What's happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

The Chiefs are getting a close look at their young receiving corps during OTAs. Kansas City is also going with a new approach at fullback, and another Chiefs player sounds off on the NFL’s new special teams rule.

Let's look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of May 26.

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs stories

In case you missed it

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

RB Javonte Williams participated in OTAs on Thursday, although he was limited. Williams is coming off a severe knee injury that prematurely ended his 2022 season, so the fact that he’s participating at all is a positive sign.

Las Vegas Raiders news

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not participate in OTAs after having offseason foot surgery. The Raiders are hopeful he’ll be ready for training camp in a few months.

Los Angeles Chargers news

Pro Football Focus listed guard Zion Johnson as the Chargers breakout candidate in 2023.

Around the NFL

