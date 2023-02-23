Chiefs Check-in: Commanders looking to hire another Chiefs coach
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
It looks like K.C. could lose another member of its offensive coaching staff. Meanwhile, the Chiefs gave out some team awards for the 2022 season, a nugget of the Chiefs’ plan for last offseason was revealed, and Chiefs’ fans will get to whet their appetite for football content this summer.
Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of Feb. 23rd.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
Running backs coach Greg Lewis could be following former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to the Washington Commanders. He flew out to Washington on Wednesday to discuss a potential role within Bieniemy’s offensive staff. Lewis is regarded around the league as a bright up and coming coach.
In a well-kept secret throughout the 2022 season, Patrick Mahomes will be featured in “Quarterback”, a docuseries created by NFL films, Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, Mahomes’ 2PM Productions and Netflix. The series also follows Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and Atlanta Falcons QB Marcus Mariota “Quarterback” will be a behind-the-scenes look at the grind of an NFL season for QBs.
The biggest storyline of last year’s offseason was how the Chiefs would replace receiver Tyreek Hill. It was revealed on Wednesday by Eagles receiver A.J. Brown that the Chiefs were among the teams that tried to acquire him before the Philadelphia ultimately did. The Chiefs’ offense could have been even more explosive with Brown, which is a scary thought. Brown finished the regular season fourth in the NFL in receptions and tied for third in touchdown catches.
The Chiefs announced the winners of the Derrick Thomas (team MVP) and Mack Lee (team rookie of the year) awards. Just as he did with the NFL MVP, Mahomes took the Chiefs’ team MVP for the second time in his career. He was the obvious choice as he led the league in pretty much every QB stat. Rookie of the year was awarded to running back Isiah Pacheco, who rushed for 830 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games as the starter. It will be exciting to see how he performs in a featured role throughout an entire season.
The Chiefs have the least amount of dead money in the league at just $98,428. Costing them the most dead money is second-year cornerback Nazeeh Johnson at $57,756. The Chiefs are in great shape with the salary cap as we head into free agency.
In case you missed it
Mecole Hardman had successful surgery for his core muscle injury. It will be interesting to see what the market will be for the free agent wide receiver and if the Chiefs bring him back or not.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling is hosting a charity softball game on Friday, June 9 at Legends Field.
A topic that’s still hot on Twitter, former Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy predicts that Eric Bieniemy will fail in Washington.
Five Chiefs practice squad players saw their contracts expire on Tuesday, including key special teams contributor Marcus Kemp.
Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is a candidate to receive the franchise tag for the second season in a row.
Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s outlook to play in Super Bowl LVII was bleak, but thanks to the Chiefs’ training staff not only did he play, but he also caught seven passes.
Chiefs draft bullets
The second annual HBCU Combine took place on Monday. Check out these four standouts who the Chiefs could consider taking on draft day.
NFL media’s Daniel Jeremiah released a mock draft on Wednesday in which he had the Chiefs staying put at No. 31 and selecting a national champion.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
The Broncos interviewed Matt Patricia for their vacant defensive coordinator position. He is a former defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots and former head coach of the Detroit Lions.
Former Broncos and Chiefs RB Peyton Hillis released his first statement since his swimming accident on January 5th. A very positive and uplifting story.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Quarterback is at the forefront of the Raiders’ needs, but running back is a concern as well with NFL rushing leader Josh Jacobs set to hit free agency.
Los Angeles Chargers news
The Chargers conducted a pair of interviews for their vacant defensive coordinator position on Wednesday. The first was with Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington, and the second was with the University of Houston defensive coordinator Doug Belk.
Around the NFL
The Tennessee Titans are shaking up their roster and could be heading toward a rebuild. They released three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, kicker Randy Bullock and receiver Robert Woods.
Mock draft season is in full swing, and Nate Davis of USA TODAY has four QBs going in the top 10 in his latest mock. This coming off last year’s draft where only one QB went off the board before pick 74.