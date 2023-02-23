Chiefs Check-in: Commanders looking to hire another Chiefs coach

Chiefs Check-in is our new online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

It looks like K.C. could lose another member of its offensive coaching staff. Meanwhile, the Chiefs gave out some team awards for the 2022 season, a nugget of the Chiefs’ plan for last offseason was revealed, and Chiefs’ fans will get to whet their appetite for football content this summer.

The second annual HBCU Combine took place on Monday. Check out these four standouts who the Chiefs could consider taking on draft day.

NFL media’s Daniel Jeremiah released a mock draft on Wednesday in which he had the Chiefs staying put at No. 31 and selecting a national champion.

The Broncos interviewed Matt Patricia for their vacant defensive coordinator position. He is a former defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots and former head coach of the Detroit Lions.

Former Broncos and Chiefs RB Peyton Hillis released his first statement since his swimming accident on January 5th. A very positive and uplifting story.

Quarterback is at the forefront of the Raiders’ needs, but running back is a concern as well with NFL rushing leader Josh Jacobs set to hit free agency.

The Chargers conducted a pair of interviews for their vacant defensive coordinator position on Wednesday. The first was with Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington, and the second was with the University of Houston defensive coordinator Doug Belk.

The Tennessee Titans are shaking up their roster and could be heading toward a rebuild. They released three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, kicker Randy Bullock and receiver Robert Woods.

Mock draft season is in full swing, and Nate Davis of USA TODAY has four QBs going in the top 10 in his latest mock. This coming off last year’s draft where only one QB went off the board before pick 74.

