Chiefs Check-in: Clyde Edwards-Helaire trade chatter, plus more combine interviews
Chiefs Wire’s own Ed Easton Jr. has been on the ground in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine rounding up more interviews, and some Clyde Edwards-Helaire trade talk has started to heat up.
Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of March 6.
Interviews from Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr.
Northwestern defensive tackle and North Kansas City High School alumni Adetomiwa Adebawore said it would be a blessing to be drafted by the Chiefs: “Oh, man, that’d be exciting to play for my hometown team,” Adebawore said.
California safety Daniel Scott was impressed by the Chiefs’ rookies in Super Bowl LVII: “Trent McDuffie had a good game on the Chiefs,” he said. “I thought Jaylen Watson, who is part of my agency, had a good game.”
Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams thinks the perfect measuring stick for safeties is to go up against Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: “The perfect matchup just to challenge yourself will obviously have to be Travis Kelce,” he said. “He’s a guy that gives a lot of people problems, so I’m definitely looking forward to the challenge.”
More praise for Kelce — Cincinnati tight end Leonard Taylor aspires to be like him: “Travis Kelce has affected me tremendously; he always helps me out, man,” said Taylor. “He always gives me great advice when I need it.”
Cincinnati cornerback Arquon Bush congratulated his former teammate, Chiefs safety Bryan Cook, on winning the Super Bowl: “I’m like, ‘Hold on, the Chiefs just won the Super Bowl!’ I’m like, ‘This is (Bryan Cook’s) first year in NFL. That’s crazy.'”
Cincinnati receiver Tre Tucker also talked about Cook: “I actually went against him a lot because he’s a safety,” said Tucker. “I was just running against him last year competitively in sprints, and now he has a Super Bowl.”
Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell praised the work ethic of Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis: “A great friend and just a great guy, a super hard worker,” he said. “He got the opportunity and made the most of it … So, I expect a lot more from him.”
In case you missed it, Ed also spoke with Rutgers punter Adam Korsak, Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham, Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley and Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler thinks teams may have Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on their trade radar, and the Chiefs might be willing to listen. It’s no secret that things haven’t gone as anticipated with the 2020 first-round pick. Edwards-Helaire was demoted in favor of 2022 seventh-rounder Isiah Pacheco and the team hasn’t look back. To me, if a day-three pick is offered for Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs should cut their losses and accept.
Former Chiefs receiver Marcus Kemp, a special teams ace, has signed with the Washington Commanders, reuniting with former Chiefs and current Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
Here’s a list of prospects the Chiefs interviewed at the combine.
Kelce hosted the March 4 edition of “Saturday Night Live,” appearing in several funny skits. Chiefs center Creed Humphrey was also set to appear but his skit got cut; however, you can view the cut skit online.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson unsurprisingly noted that he wants to be a “legend” like Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Former Chiefs general manager Carl Peterson will receive the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame’s President’s Award in 2023.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
In case you missed it, the Broncos would like to re-sign defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones, and talks have been “very positive,” but ultimately Jones is expected to hit the free agent market and test the waters. Spotrac projects the market value for Jones to be around four years, $68.5 million.
Las Vegas Raiders news
The Raiders plan to place the franchise tag on running back Josh Jacobs, who had the best season of his career in 2022. The team still hopes to work out a long-term deal with Jacobs.
Los Angeles Chargers news
In case you missed it, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco noted that there are no plans to trade receiver Keenan Allen. “Keenan Allen isn’t going anywhere,” Telesco said at the combine.
Around the NFL
New York Jets left tackle Duane Brown plans to return in 2023 for his 17th season. Brown, 37, is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.
The New England Patriots are expected to release backup quarterback Brian Hoyer. The 37-year-old QB has been in the NFL since 2009 and has spent time with eight teams during his career.