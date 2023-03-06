Chiefs Check-in: Clyde Edwards-Helaire trade chatter, plus more combine interviews

Chiefs Check-in is our new online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

Chiefs Wire’s own Ed Easton Jr. has been on the ground in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine rounding up more interviews, and some Clyde Edwards-Helaire trade talk has started to heat up.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of March 6.

Latest in Chiefs news

Interviews from Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr.

More Chiefs news

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

In case you missed it, the Broncos would like to re-sign defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones, and talks have been “very positive,” but ultimately Jones is expected to hit the free agent market and test the waters. Spotrac projects the market value for Jones to be around four years, $68.5 million.

Las Vegas Raiders news

The Raiders plan to place the franchise tag on running back Josh Jacobs, who had the best season of his career in 2022. The team still hopes to work out a long-term deal with Jacobs.

Los Angeles Chargers news

In case you missed it, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco noted that there are no plans to trade receiver Keenan Allen. “Keenan Allen isn’t going anywhere,” Telesco said at the combine.

Around the NFL

New York Jets left tackle Duane Brown plans to return in 2023 for his 17th season. Brown, 37, is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

The New England Patriots are expected to release backup quarterback Brian Hoyer. The 37-year-old QB has been in the NFL since 2009 and has spent time with eight teams during his career.

