Chiefs Check-in: Chris Jones calls his shot for 2023
Chris Jones is making another big prediction, we remember the late Joe Delaney 40 years after his death, and Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce faced off against Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in “The Match.”
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce defeated Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in “The Match.”
Chris Jones, who has a track record of calling his shot, has set a big personal goal for the 2023 season.
We remember former Chiefs running back Joe Delaney 40 years after his heroic death.
Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar named seven Chiefs as the best players to wear their respective jersey numbers.
Our Logan Lazarczyk makes a case for rookie Rashee Rice to be the Chiefs’ No. 1 receiver in 2023.
NBA stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson praise Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce ahead of “The Match.”
Chiefs’ rookie DT Keondre Coburn has been training with former Chiefs’ running back Derrick Blaylock in Texas at Armed Sports Performance.
The Chiefs continue their championship tour, taking the Lombardi Trophy to Whiteman Air Force Base.
Despite acknowledging he is underpaid; TE Travis Kelce told Vanity Fair that he prioritizes winning with the Chiefs over money.
Two Chiefs players land in the first round of the Reset Mock Draft from Touchdown Wire’s Natalie Miller.
With the season inching closer, dates for rookies and veterans reporting to Chiefs training camp are now available.
The NFL gambling issue continues, as a second wave of suspensions will be assigned later this week.
Eagles DE Brandon Graham points to poor field conditions in the loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.
Charles Goldman conducts a poll regarding which position group improved the most for the Chiefs this offseason.
Western Kentucky CB Kahlef Hailassie is today’s Chiefs UDFA spotlight.
Former Broncos’ quarterback Peyton Manning gave his stamp of approval on Denver’s hiring of coach Sean Payton.
In a recent article from ESPN that named an X-factor for each NFL team, the Raiders’ selection was rookie defensive end Tyree Wilson.
Bolts from the Blue suggests that the Chargers should target Arizona Cardinals’ safety Isaiah Simmons via trade.
The NFL announced four more suspensions due to gambling on Thursday.
Two of those players were the Indianapolis Colts’ Isiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry, both of whom were released by the team Thursday.
In other suspension news, Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive tackle Cam Robinson will serve a four-game suspension after violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
The New England Patriots gave linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley a two-year contract extension worth $18.75 million.
The Carolina Panthers signed former Chiefs’ defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth to a one-year contract.
Nick Shook of NFL.com named his NFL All-Under 25 team, which featured three Chiefs.