Chiefs Check-in: Chiefs wrap mandatory minicamp, receive Super Bowl LVII rings
Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
Mandatory minicamp has concluded for the Chiefs. We heard from coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes afterward, as they’ll take their last break of the offseason before they head to training camp in late July. Players celebrated their Super Bowl LVII victory one last time, receiving their rings at a special ceremony Thursday evening.
Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of Thursday, June 16.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
Check out the reveal of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII championship rings.
Here’s information from Jostens on all of the unique details of the Super Bowl ring.
As the Chiefs wrapped up mandatory minicamp on Thursday, coach Andy Reid gave injury updates on several players.
The Chiefs have signed second-round draft pick WR Rashee Rice. The entire 2023 draft class is now under contract.
RB Jerick McKinnon told the media that he is impressed by rookie RB Deneric Prince’s game tape.
McKinnon also talked about his role as a mentor in the room running backs and had praise for Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is impressed with the wide receivers room, and specifically with new offseason addition Richie James.
MVS also talked about his expectations for himself as he enters his second season with K.C.
Check out some clips of QB Patrick Mahomes connecting with multiple different receivers throughout minicamp.
Speaking of Mahomes, he revealed on Thursday that he had a little input on the design of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl rings.
Mahomes also gave his thoughts on DT Chris Jones missing mandatory minicamp, as did coach Reid.
The Chiefs are signing WR Kekoa Crawford after a successful minicamp tryout.
The Chiefs waived undrafted free agent CB Anthony Witherstone.
In case you missed it
The trailer for the “Quarterback” docuseries on Netflix, featuring Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes, was released on Wednesday.
DE George Karlaftis talked about the influence of Tamba Hali and Frank Clark, crediting them for their positive impact.
Rookie CB Nic Jones made his presence known, intercepting Patrick Mahomes in practice.
TE Travis Kelce reflects on his bounce-back first-pitch experience at Kauffman Stadium.
DE George Karlaftis gives his thoughts on how rookie Felix Anudike-Uzomah is coming along this offseason.
The final episode of Chiefs’ ‘Work to Win’ is now available to watch.
Charles Goldman provided an injury, absence update on the second day of Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp.
WR Skyy Moore wants to be on the same page with Patrick Mahomes in 2023, showing that he can be a reliable weapon.
Darrell Henderson, Kekoa Crawford are trying out for the Chiefs at mandatory minicamp.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Broncos Wire named WR Marquez Callaway a sleeper to make the Broncos’ 53-man roster.
Forbes listed the Broncos as the world’s 19th-most profitable sports team.
Las Vegas Raiders news
The Raiders will need to clear some cap space if they want to add any more free agents this offseason.
Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus named Josh McDaniels as one of his five head coaches on the hot seat for 2023.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Coach Brandon Staley commented on how much WR Mike Williams means to the Chargers.
S Derwin James commented on the growth of CB Asante Samuel Jr.
Around the NFL
Ray Lewis III, son of NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, has passed away at the age of 28.
Free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins visited with the New England Patriots on Thursday. Hopkins left without signing a contract.
The New Orleans Saints signed former first-round pick C Billy Price.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed K Rodrigo Blankenship to a one-year contract.