Chiefs Check-in: Chiefs staying in contact with WR DeAndre Hopkins
Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
DeAndre Hopkins coming to Kansas City isn’t off the table yet, we have a unique structure for Chiefs’ players in fantasy football, and we take a look at some players who could be on the roster bubble this preseason.
That and more on today’s edition of Chiefs Check-in for the morning of Friday, July 7:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
We have the latest update on the Chiefs pursuit of free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman took a different approach at 2023 fantasy football rankings for the Chiefs.
Goldman also took a look at one player from each position group who could be on the roster bubble as we head toward training camp.
We had a “Throwback Thursday” look back at when the Chiefs set the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns in a single game.
Our UDFA spotlight concludes with a look at Indiana linebacker Cam Jones.
In case you missed it
CB L’Jarius Sneed and DE Mike Danna are set to receive performance-based raises in 2023. Both players are entering the final year of their rookie contracts.
Multiple Chiefs players are sharing favorite photos from media production day on Wednesday.
Charles Goldman asks fans to ponder rookie DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah’s potential in his first season in the NFL.
PFF hands Kansas City a favorable grade on the salary cap situation heading into the future.
Former NFL QB Michael Vick thinks HC Andy Reid may be the greatest coach of all time.
Chiefs’ rookie RB Deneric Prince is continuing his offseason training, as videos of new workouts surface.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Broncos Wire took an early look at 12 notable Bronco players who are currently set to hit free agency in 2024.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Chargers Wire reviewed wide receiver Derius Davis’ 2023 season.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Raiders Wire took a look at how the Raiders’ roster is shaping up not just for this season, but for the future.
Around the NFL
Touchdown Wire ranked all 32 starting quarterbacks, with Patrick Mahomes coming in at No. 1.
The Cleveland Browns signed former Chiefs’ defensive back Thakarius “BoPete” Keyes.
The Dallas Cowboys signed kicker Brandon Aubrey, formerly of the USFL.
DeAndre Hopkins isn’t considering retirement any time soon.