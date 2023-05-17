Chiefs Check-in: Chiefs sign multiple 2023 draft picks

Nicolas Roesch
·3 min read

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

The Chiefs have locked up several of their 2023 draft picks, and a key member of the Chiefs’ defense shares a positive update.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of May 17.

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs news

  • The Chiefs have announced that five players from their 2023 NFL draft class have officially signed their rookie contracts. Those players include third-round pick Wanya Morris, fourth-round pick Chamari Conner, fifth-round pick BJ Thompson, sixth-round pick Keondre Coburn and seventh-round pick Nic Jones. That leaves only first-round draft pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah and second-round draft pick Rashee Rice unsigned.

  • Safety Justin Reid shared an update on Twitter about how his offseason is going thus far, stating that he is the strongest, fastest and most technical he’s ever been in his career. Reid finished the 2022 season very strong and is going to be a crucial piece of the Chiefs’ defense in 2023.

  • Kansas City has spent more guaranteed money on its class of undrafted free agents in 2023 than any other team in the NFL. General manager Brett Veach has made a habit of being near the top of spending on UDFAs over the last couple of years.

  • The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t the only Super Bowl rematch that the Chiefs have to look forward to during the 2023 NFL season.

  • Here’s a look at how New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams’ contract situation could potentially impact negotiations between Chris Jones and the Chiefs.

In case you missed it

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Las Vegas Raiders news

Los Angeles Chargers news

  • Cornerback J.C. Jackson is looking forward to his ‘revenge game’ against the New England Patriots in Week 13.

Around the NFL

