Chiefs Check-in: Chiefs sign multiple 2023 draft picks
What's happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
The Chiefs have locked up several of their 2023 draft picks, and a key member of the Chiefs’ defense shares a positive update.
May 17
The Chiefs have announced that five players from their 2023 NFL draft class have officially signed their rookie contracts. Those players include third-round pick Wanya Morris, fourth-round pick Chamari Conner, fifth-round pick BJ Thompson, sixth-round pick Keondre Coburn and seventh-round pick Nic Jones. That leaves only first-round draft pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah and second-round draft pick Rashee Rice unsigned.
Safety Justin Reid shared an update on Twitter about how his offseason is going thus far, stating that he is the strongest, fastest and most technical he’s ever been in his career. Reid finished the 2022 season very strong and is going to be a crucial piece of the Chiefs’ defense in 2023.
Kansas City has spent more guaranteed money on its class of undrafted free agents in 2023 than any other team in the NFL. General manager Brett Veach has made a habit of being near the top of spending on UDFAs over the last couple of years.
The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t the only Super Bowl rematch that the Chiefs have to look forward to during the 2023 NFL season.
Here’s a look at how New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams’ contract situation could potentially impact negotiations between Chris Jones and the Chiefs.
Kansas City signed Kansas State cornerback Ekow-Boye Doe to a contract on Monday following a rookie minicamp tryout where, clearly, he caught the attention of the team’s coaches.
In a corresponding move, the Chiefs parted ways with Missouri State wide receiver Tyrone Scott to get under the 90-man roster limit.
Jersey numbers for the team’s newest additions were released, giving a glimpse at how Kansas City’s fresh faces might look when they hit the field.
Andy Reid hinted that he might be moving away from the use of the fullback position in his game plan in a recent appearance on the New Heights Podcast.
Charles Goldman crunched the numbers and found that the Chiefs are early favorites in every game on their 2023 schedule.
Goldman also took a look at Kansas City’s most concerning roster holes after free agency and the draft.
An NFL spokesperson explained the league’s reasoning behind their decision to send the Miami Dolphins to Frankfurt to match up against the Chiefs in Germany.
The Broncos are expected to host the Los Angeles Rams for a joint practice in during training camp.
The Raiders signed third-round pick Byron Young to a four-year deal worth $5.7 million.
Cornerback J.C. Jackson is looking forward to his ‘revenge game’ against the New England Patriots in Week 13.
The NFL has given Peacock rights to their first-ever live-streamed playoff game, which will be in the wildcard round.
Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire believes that Dalton Kincaid could be the Buffalo Bills’ top pass catcher in 2023.
NFL.com columnist Jeffri Chadiha listed seven teams who he believes can dethrone the Chiefs as Super Bowl champions.