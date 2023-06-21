Chiefs Check-in: Chiefs need some salary cap relief
Chiefs Check-in
This morning we take a look at the Chiefs’ current salary cap situation, Coach Andy Reid’s thoughts on one of his rookie offensive linemen and a potential reunion between Kansas City and a former pass rusher.
Monday, June 21:
The Chiefs have the least salary cap space in the NFL heading into the Summer, sitting at $650,891.
Five Chiefs players were named to CBS Sports’ 2023 Top-100 players list, tied for the most players selected along with the Bengals, Dolphins and 49ers.
Andy Reid provided a first impression on rookie OT Wanya Morris following mandatory minicamp.
Free agent DE Carlos Dunlap wants to continue playing football and said that the Chiefs haven’t ruled out bringing him back.
Tight End University (TEU), led by Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen, will return for its third straight year from June 20-22 at Vanderbilt University.
Chris Jones set the record straight about his absence from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII ring ceremony.
Joe Thuney is adjusting well to playing next to new Chiefs LT Donovan Smith.
Charles Goldman discusses five of the standouts from mandatory minicamp last week.
Our weekly poll asks Chiefs fans whether they believe Kansas City will have a 1,000-yard rusher in 2023.
Charles Goldman continued his annual UDFA Spotlight Series, highlighting Tennessee OG Jerome Carvin.
Coach Sean Payton confirmed that former Chiefs’ DE Frank Clark will switch to OLB in the Broncos’ 3-4 scheme.
RB Josh Jacobs took to Twitter to voice his displeasure on how his contract negotiations are going with the Raiders.
Former Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill is under investigation for an alleged assault after an incident at a Florida marina.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared the NFL’s six key rules for all players to follow on the subject of gambling.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed veteran LB Nick Kwiatkoski.
Eagles Wire took a look at what their new DC can incorporate from the Georgia Bulldogs’ defense.
The Bears aren’t going to be featured on Hard Knocks per a new report.