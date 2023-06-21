Chiefs Check-in: Chiefs need some salary cap relief

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

This morning we take a look at the Chiefs’ current salary cap situation, Coach Andy Reid’s thoughts on one of his rookie offensive linemen and a potential reunion between Kansas City and a former pass rusher.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Check out all the best Chiefs news, stories and info from around the NFL on this edition of Chiefs Check-in for the morning of Monday, June 21:

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs stories

Advertisement

In case you missed it

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Coach Sean Payton confirmed that former Chiefs’ DE Frank Clark will switch to OLB in the Broncos’ 3-4 scheme.

Advertisement

Las Vegas Raiders news

RB Josh Jacobs took to Twitter to voice his displeasure on how his contract negotiations are going with the Raiders.

Los Angeles Chargers news

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire