Chiefs Check-in: Chiefs request for prospect to workout with Patrick Mahomes

For the second day in a row, quarterback Patrick Mahomes worked out with a 2023 NFL Draft wide receiver prospect, making Chiefs fans everywhere go crazy with speculation on what the team will do in the first round.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of April 20.

Boston College WR Zay Flowers was in Fort Worth on Wednesday working out with Patrick Mahomes and his fellow WRs and TEs. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it was at the request of the Chiefs. Yesterday, Mahomes and Co. were working out with TCU WR Quentin Johnston, which suggests K.C. is definitely still doing their homework on WRs as we’re just one week away from the draft. The Chiefs would likely need to trade up in the first round to acquire Flowers or Johnston. Is it a real possibility they do so or is this a last-minute smokescreen from GM Brett Veach?

Staying on the subject of WR, coach Andy Reid told the media that it will be imperative that Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore grow within the offense and take big steps forward in 2023. Toney flashed his big play ability multiple times last season and Moore had a couple of solid games when other WRs were down with injuries. If the Chiefs don’t make another significant addition at WR, Toney and Moore will certainly be two of the most important players to watch this upcoming season.

The Chiefs announced that they’ll be hosting a brand-new Chiefs Kingdom Experience inside the NFL Draft Experience presented by Panini Trading Cards on the North Lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial during all three days of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Chiefs will also have an exclusive Season Ticket Member event at the NFL Draft Experience on Saturday, April 29 before it opens to the public.

The NFL announced several community events in Kansas City leading up to the draft, ranging from Sunday, April 23 to Friday, April 28.

