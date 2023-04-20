Chiefs Check-in: Chiefs request for prospect to workout with Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
For the second day in a row, quarterback Patrick Mahomes worked out with a 2023 NFL Draft wide receiver prospect, making Chiefs fans everywhere go crazy with speculation on what the team will do in the first round.
Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of April 20.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs news
Boston College WR Zay Flowers was in Fort Worth on Wednesday working out with Patrick Mahomes and his fellow WRs and TEs. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it was at the request of the Chiefs. Yesterday, Mahomes and Co. were working out with TCU WR Quentin Johnston, which suggests K.C. is definitely still doing their homework on WRs as we’re just one week away from the draft. The Chiefs would likely need to trade up in the first round to acquire Flowers or Johnston. Is it a real possibility they do so or is this a last-minute smokescreen from GM Brett Veach?
Staying on the subject of WR, coach Andy Reid told the media that it will be imperative that Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore grow within the offense and take big steps forward in 2023. Toney flashed his big play ability multiple times last season and Moore had a couple of solid games when other WRs were down with injuries. If the Chiefs don’t make another significant addition at WR, Toney and Moore will certainly be two of the most important players to watch this upcoming season.
The Chiefs announced that they’ll be hosting a brand-new Chiefs Kingdom Experience inside the NFL Draft Experience presented by Panini Trading Cards on the North Lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial during all three days of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Chiefs will also have an exclusive Season Ticket Member event at the NFL Draft Experience on Saturday, April 29 before it opens to the public.
The NFL announced several community events in Kansas City leading up to the draft, ranging from Sunday, April 23 to Friday, April 28.
In case you missed it
The Chiefs announced that they are signing veteran QB Blaine Gabbert on Tuesday. It became official on Wednesday.
Andy Reid played down the poor report card given to the Chiefs from the NFLPA back in March.
Patrick Mahomes called his shot to team president Mark Donovan about the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl ahead of the draft being in K.C.
Linebacker Nick Bolton talked about his rise as a leader over the last year and the things he appreciates the most about the NFL season.
Chiefs draft notes
The Chiefs hosted Georgia LT Broderick Jones on a pre-draft visit.
Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman took a look at offensive tackle prospects for the Chiefs in each round of the draft.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated suggested that the Broncos should trade one of their top two WRs (Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton) for Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, who requested a trade last week.
Las Vegas Raiders news
The Raiders signed free agent cornerback Duke Shelley to a one-year deal. Shelley started five games for the Minnesota Vikings last season.
Running back Josh Jacobs, who has yet to sign his franchise tag, will not report for voluntary offseason workouts.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Bolts From The Blue named six positions that the Chargers could double dip with during the draft.
Around the NFL
The San Francisco 49ers are receiving trade interest in QB Trey Lance.
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said he considered retiring this offseason due to his multiple head injuries.
The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. reported that the Cincinnati Bengals are expected to release RB Joe Mixon if he does not take a pay cut.