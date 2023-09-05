Chiefs Check-in: Chiefs moving forward without Chris Jones

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

The Chiefs must put the Chris Jones situation behind them as they prepare to defend their Super Bowl title. Special teams always play an underrated role in each game, and we have the special teams breakdowns covered here at Chiefs Wire.

These are the top stories on this edition of Chiefs Check-in for the morning of Tuesday, September 5:

Chris Jones uncertainty continues

Jones’ teammates, as well as coach Andy Reid, are moving forward without Jones as the season approaches.

Chiefs looking to get kick return game back on track

Our Wesley Roesch previews the Chiefs’ new look kick return subunit.

Chiefs' kickoff coverage unit should remain solid

Roesch also previews the Chiefs’ kickoff coverage unit, which is almost always among the best in the NFL.

Chiefs ready to get everybody's best shot

Safety Justin Reid knows the Chiefs have a big target on their back, and they’re ready for the challenge.

Lions' running back Jahmyr Gibbs has the attention of Chiefs' defense

Linebacker Nick Bolton talked about preparing for the electric rookie Gibbs.

