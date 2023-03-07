Chiefs Check-in: Chiefs make key decisions on Orlando Brown Jr., Frank Clark
With free agency looming, it looks like the Chiefs could end up seeing a few of their players test the free agency market, including left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Frank Clark can be added to that mix as well.
The Chiefs opted not to use the franchise tag on pending free agent left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. There are several reasons why this could be the case. The team could simply want to walk away from Brown who wants to be paid like a premium left tackle, or maybe the team is confident that a deal will get done before Tuesday afternoon. My hunch? The Chiefs probably wanted to tag and trade Brown but couldn’t find a trade partner that would be willing to give up significant draft capital for Brown considering the large price tag that would come with trading for him. To me, it’s no secret that this news comes out after the combine — the Chiefs must have been satisfied with some potential prospects they could draft to replace Brown in 2023 and beyond.
The Chiefs are expected to release defensive end Frank Clark after failing to agree on a reworked contract. This isn’t too surprising — Clark was due $28 million in 2023 and the Chiefs save $21 million by releasing him. Clark came at too much of a cost compared to his production, even if he was instrumental down the stretch during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run. However, it wouldn’t surprise me to see Clark return to Kansas City on a small one-year deal if his free agency market runs cold.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who thinks teams may be interested in trading for Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, expects the Chiefs to lose receiver Mecole Hardman and safety Juan Thornhill in free agency. Spotrac values Hardman’s market at four years, $41 million while Fowler thinks Thornhill should “do very well” in free agency. With money already tied up in safety Justin Reid, losing Thornhill does seem likely. The receiver market is also out of whack which means Hardman could definitely get a bigger deal than the Chiefs are willing to pay, but I wouldn’t rule out a return completely.
More Chiefs news
Here are some important NFL dates and times for the Chiefs in March, including compensatory pick announcements, free agency windows and more.
The Chiefs have a few contracts they could restructure to create salary cap space, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left guard Joe Thuney and more.
Former Chiefs receiver Marcus Kemp, a special teams ace, has signed with the Washington Commanders, reuniting with former Chiefs and current Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
Combine notes
Chiefs Wire’s own Ed Easton Jr. interviewed several incoming NFL Draft prospects at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Many prospects had interesting things to say about current Chiefs players.
Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman highlighted one combine standout at every position who should be on the Chiefs’ radar.
Here’s a list of prospects the Chiefs interviewed at the combine.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
The Broncos could be “quietly shopping” receiver Courtland Sutton, per NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry.
Las Vegas Raiders news
The Raiders officially placed the franchise tag on running back Josh Jacobs, who earned over 2,000 yards from scrimmage in 2022. The tag guarantees Jacobs a $10.9 million salary for 2023.
Los Angeles Chargers news
In a bit of surprising news, 41-year-old former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who retired after 2020, could be contemplating a return to the NFL. Obviously, he wouldn’t be quarterbacking for the Chargers unless he (doubtfully) would be willing to take on a backup role.
Around the NFL
Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr finally found a new home, signing a four-year, $150 million deal with the New Orleans Saints.
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith got a shiny new contract, too: a three-year, $105 million deal with Seattle.
Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley has officially been reinstated from suspension after missing the 2022 season due to placing a bet on an NFL game.
The Los Angeles Rams may be willing to trade receiver Allen Robinson in an attempt to unload some players and garner some draft capital.