Chiefs Check-in: Chiefs make key decisions on Orlando Brown Jr., Frank Clark

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

With free agency looming, it looks like the Chiefs could end up seeing a few of their players test the free agency market, including left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Frank Clark can be added to that mix as well.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of March 7.

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs stories

More Chiefs news

Combine notes

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

The Broncos could be “quietly shopping” receiver Courtland Sutton, per NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry.

Las Vegas Raiders news

The Raiders officially placed the franchise tag on running back Josh Jacobs, who earned over 2,000 yards from scrimmage in 2022. The tag guarantees Jacobs a $10.9 million salary for 2023.

Los Angeles Chargers news

In a bit of surprising news, 41-year-old former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who retired after 2020, could be contemplating a return to the NFL. Obviously, he wouldn’t be quarterbacking for the Chargers unless he (doubtfully) would be willing to take on a backup role.

Around the NFL

