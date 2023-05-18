Chiefs Check-in: Chiefs face scheduling challenges in 2023
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
If the Chiefs are going to repeat as champions in 2023, they’re going to really have earned it as they will face big scheduling challenges. Also, center Creed Humphrey continues to get recognized as one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, and a certain rookie caught the eye of coach Andy Reid during rookie minicamp.
Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of May 18.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs news
The Chiefs will face an uphill battle in the second half of their 2023 schedule. They will play with less rest than their opponent for six straight weeks, a disadvantage that hasn’t been given to a team in more than 35 years.
For the second consecutive year, Creed Humphrey has made Pro Football Focus’ top 25 NFL players under 25 list, coming in at No. 6.
The date and time for the Chiefs-Arizona Cardinals preseason game has been revealed. It will take place Saturday, Aug. 19 in Week 2 of the preseason in Arizona at 6:00 p.m. CT.
While speaking to the media following rookie minicamp, Andy Reid said he was impressed with undrafted free agent running back Deneric Prince, specifically his pass catching skills.
The Chiefs have selected defensive back coach Dave Merritt to represent the club at the NFL’s coaching accelerator program when the spring league meetings begin in Minneapolis next week.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes came in at No. 24 on Forbes’ World’s Highest-Paid Athletes list.
A video emerged on Wednesday of tight end Travis Kelce and New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge playing catch, which included Judge making a nice one-handed grab from Kelce.
In case you missed it
The Chiefs have announced that five players from their 2023 NFL draft class have officially signed their rookie contracts.
Safety Justin Reid shared an update on Twitter about how his offseason is going thus far, stating that he is the strongest, fastest and most technical he’s ever been in his career.
Kansas City has spent more guaranteed money on its class of undrafted free agents in 2023 than any other team in the NFL.
The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t the only Super Bowl rematch that the Chiefs have to look forward to during the 2023 NFL season.
Here’s a look at how New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams’ contract situation could potentially impact negotiations between Chris Jones and the Chiefs.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
The Broncos signed third-round pick linebacker Drew Sanders four-year contract.
Denver has finalized the dates and times for their three preseason games.
Las Vegas Raiders news
The Raiders will add four coaches as part of the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship program, which includes Jamie Sharper, Troy Vincent Jr., Torrey Gill and Matt Willis.
Los Angeles Chargers news
First-round pick receiver Quentin Johnston gave his mom the gift of retirement when he inked his NFL contract.
Around the NFL
The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed quarterback Mason Rudolph to a one-year deal. They also signed free agent receiver Hakeem Butler.
The Minnesota Vikings have signed first-round draft pick receiver Jordan Addison to a four-year contract.
Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Greg Cosell discuss how the Green Bay Packers can ease quarterback Jordan Love’s transition into being a full-time starter.