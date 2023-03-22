Chiefs Check-in: Chiefs bring back a veteran defender

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

The Chiefs brought back a veteran defender and the DeAndre Hopkins trade rumors are heating up.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of March 22.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft had Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah to the Chiefs at No. 31.

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

The Broncos signed punter Riley Dixon, who the team drafted back in 2016 before trading him to the New York Giants in 2018. He was most recently with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

Former Broncos’ receiver Brandon Marshall believes that the Broncos will be the NFL’s biggest turnaround in 2023.

Las Vegas Raiders news

After just signing tight end O.J. Howard on Monday, the Raiders will host free agent tight end Austin Hooper on a visit on Wednesday. Hooper is a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

The Raiders officially agreed to terms with Jimmy Garoppolo, giving the veteran quarterback a three-year, $67.5 million contract.

Los Angeles Chargers news

Running back Austin Ekeler reiterated that he wants to be traded, but also said if a trade cannot come to fruition he won’t necessarily sit out the season and he has no ill will towards the Chargers organization.

Around the NFL

