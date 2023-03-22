Chiefs Check-in: Chiefs bring back a veteran defender
The Chiefs brought back a veteran defender and the DeAndre Hopkins trade rumors are heating up.
Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of March 22.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
The Chiefs re-signed defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi on Tuesday. Nnadi has been with the team since 2018 when he was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round. Last season Nnadi started all 17 games, racking up 25 combined tackles. His role in the Chiefs’ defense is to eat up space and stuff the run. It will be interesting to see if Nnadi continues to be in a starting role or if K.C. brings in more bodies at DT.
Dorchester School District of North Charleston, South Carolina is set to hold a parade to celebrate Chiefs’ free agent defensive end Carlos Dunlap on Thursday, March 23. Dunlap graduated from Fort Dorchester High School in 2007. The parade begins at 9 a.m. and he is also expected to visit students in the area during his trip home.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that trade talks are ramping up for the Arizona Cardinals about receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The Chiefs are possibly one of the teams interested in Hopkins. Rapoport also noted that a trade would likely include an “altered contract” for Hopkins, similar to what the Dallas Cowboys recently did with Brandin Cooks.
Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman suggested that veteran offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, who is attempting a comeback to the NFL, could be a fit for K.C. Fluker last played in 2020 for the Baltimore Ravens. He will work out at Alabama’s pro day and appears to be in fantastic shape.
Charles Goldman also identified four free agents who could be a fit for the Chiefs during the second wave of free agency.
There are 24 former Chiefs players who are currently free agents. Could any of them be fit to return to K.C.?
The Cowboys signed former Chiefs’ running back Ronald Jones on Tuesday. Jones never really got going with the Chiefs in 2022, carrying the ball just 17 times for 70 yards and one touchdown.
In case you missed it
Contract details for new Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu were revealed on Monday.
Omenihu also took to Twitter on Monday to try to recruit DeAndre Hopkins to join the Chiefs.
Our Charles Goldman pointed out one thing to love about each of the free agents who the Chiefs have signed thus far.
Draft notes
ESPN’s Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft had Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah to the Chiefs at No. 31.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
The Broncos signed punter Riley Dixon, who the team drafted back in 2016 before trading him to the New York Giants in 2018. He was most recently with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.
Former Broncos’ receiver Brandon Marshall believes that the Broncos will be the NFL’s biggest turnaround in 2023.
Las Vegas Raiders news
After just signing tight end O.J. Howard on Monday, the Raiders will host free agent tight end Austin Hooper on a visit on Wednesday. Hooper is a two-time Pro Bowl selection.
The Raiders officially agreed to terms with Jimmy Garoppolo, giving the veteran quarterback a three-year, $67.5 million contract.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Running back Austin Ekeler reiterated that he wants to be traded, but also said if a trade cannot come to fruition he won’t necessarily sit out the season and he has no ill will towards the Chargers organization.
Around the NFL
Touchdown Wire handed out grades for all of the major free agent transactions made so far.
Three-time Super Bowl champion linebacker Dont’a Hightower announced his retirement on Tuesday.
The Atlanta Falcons signed former Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes to a two-year deal.
The New Orleans Saints are planning to sign veteran safety Johnathan Abram pending a physical on Wednesday.
Former Chiefs’ receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said what excited him the most about signing with the New England Patriots was coach Bill Belichick.