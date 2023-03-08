Chiefs Check-in: Chiefs bid farewell to DE Frank Clark

Chiefs Check-in is our new online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

The Chiefs officially said goodbye to a postseason warrior and speculation of what the Chiefs’ offense could look like next season is heating up.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of March 8.

The Chiefs made defensive end Frank Clark’s release official Tuesday. The fondest memories of Clark’s four-year tenure in Kansas City will be the impact he made in the postseason. He posted 10.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 32 total tackles in 12 postseason games with the Chiefs. General manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid both released statements on Clark’s departure, with nothing but kind words to say about the 29-year-old veteran.

In the wake of Clark’s release, Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman looked at the Chiefs’ current depth at defensive end. K.C. currently has four DEs under contract for the 2023 season. It’s definitely one of the top positions of need for the Chiefs this offseason. However, don’t completely rule out Clark returning if he doesn’t find what he’s looking for in free agency.

NFL Network’s James Palmer suggested that core of the Chiefs’ receiver group will remain the same in 2023. He stated that the Chiefs view Kadarius Toney as a WR1 and expect Skyy Moore to take a step forward in his development. He also thinks that the Chiefs will make a strong push to bring back JuJu Smith-Schuster. This doesn’t necessarily dismiss the chance of K.C. drafting a receiver early or adding a free agent, but the WR group as a whole may not undergo the makeover that some thought it would.

Draft notes

The Chiefs are set to host Pittsburgh DE Deslin Alexandre on a top-30 visit. Alexandre was a two-time team captain, three-time All-ACC Academic Team selection, and four-year starter for Pittsburgh. He fits the bill of what the Chiefs like in a DE, standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 285 pounds. K.C. could certainly target a DE early in the draft.

With the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine now finished, many colleges have released their pro day schedules.

Charles Goldman also released a three-round mock draft on Tuesday now that we have more clarity on the statuses of Clark and offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr.

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

The Broncos signed ex Saints receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey on Tuesday. Humphrey played with Broncos coach Sean Payton for three seasons in New Orleans.

As the NFL’s franchise tag deadline expired, the Broncos did not place the tag on defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones. He will likely test the free agent market.

Las Vegas Raiders news

There is a lot of smoke around the Raiders being interested in drafting quarterback Will Levis with the seventh overall pick. Levis is considered by many to be the most “pro ready” QB in the draft.

Los Angeles Chargers news

The Chargers had a formal interview with South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft at the combine. TE could be one of the top position targets for the Chargers this offseason.

Around the NFL

