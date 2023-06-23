Chiefs Check-in: Chiefs-Bengals smack talks continues
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
Travis Kelce chimes in on the bad blood between the Chiefs and the Bengals. We also examine whether or not Justin Reid can elevate his game to an elite level, and some dark horses who could sneak onto the 53-man roster in 2023.
Check out all the best Chiefs news, stories and info from around the NFL on this edition of Chiefs Check-in for the morning of Friday, June 23:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
Travis Kelce addressed Bengals’ receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s comments about Patrick Mahomes on his “New Heights” podcast on Thursday.
Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman looks at the potential of Justin Reid elevating his game among the NFL’s elite safeties in 2023.
Goldman also named six Chiefs who could possibly play their way onto the 53-man roster this preseason.
Watch this clip of Travis Kelce breaking down his route-running strategy at Tigh End University.
Patrick Mahomes is set to compete in a hole-in-one challenge on June 24 on the “Whatnot” app.
In case you missed it
The Kansas City Chiefs announced ‘Chiefs Champions Tour’ to celebrate Super Bowl LVII victory.
The entire Chiefs team was nominated for the “Best Team” ESPY award. QB Patrick Mahomes was also nominated for two individual awards.
We give a UDFA Spotlight on former Purdue CB Reese Taylor.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes exchanged autographed gear with MLB rookie and rising star Elly De La Cruz.
TE Travis Kelce wins TEU Award, being named Tight End of the Year.
Chiefs RB Clyde-Edwards-Helaire representing the team overseas for an NFLPA event.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes starting to see the true potential in WR Skyy Moore during the offseason program.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Broncos’ offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi is pleased with where Russell Wilson is at and the work that he has put in this offseason.
One of the biggest points of emphasis for the Broncos this season will be cutting down penalties. Denver was the second-highest penalized team in the league last season.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Vic Tafur of The Athletic breaks down the Raiders’ tight end group and whether or not rookie Michael Mayer will be the starter Week 1.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Justin Herbert commented on the new-look Chargers offense that is in store for 2023
Around the NFL
Our friends at Panthers Wire conducted a one-on-one interview with first-overall pick Bryce Young.
Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is still being investigated for an alleged assault.
It was confirmed on Thursday that New York Jets safety Chuck Clark tore his ACL during practice earlier this month.
The NFL and the NFLPA announced on Thursday that they’re committing more money to fund alternative pain management studies.