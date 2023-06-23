Chiefs Check-in: Chiefs-Bengals smack talks continues

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

Travis Kelce chimes in on the bad blood between the Chiefs and the Bengals. We also examine whether or not Justin Reid can elevate his game to an elite level, and some dark horses who could sneak onto the 53-man roster in 2023.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Check out all the best Chiefs news, stories and info from around the NFL on this edition of Chiefs Check-in for the morning of Friday, June 23:

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs stories

Advertisement

In case you missed it

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Advertisement

Las Vegas Raiders news

Los Angeles Chargers news

Justin Herbert commented on the new-look Chargers offense that is in store for 2023

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire