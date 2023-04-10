Chiefs Check-in: Chiefs add wide receiver depth
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
Well, Kansas City added a new receiver to the mix, and Patrick Mahomes is working out with a different receiver who fans are hoping will make the team and break out in 2023.
Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of April 10.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs news
The Chiefs picked up former Giants receiver Richie James, who earned 569 yards and four touchdowns last season. He’s a returner as well, with plenty of punt and kick returns under his belt (he even had a kick return touchdown in 2018). The 27-year-old primarily lines up in the slot and could be an underrated option for the Chiefs as a speed guy who can be dangerous in space. If you’re not familiar with his game, check out some of his highlights here.
Speaking of receivers, Chiefs wideout Justyn Ross has been training with quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Texas. Ross was recently recorded catching a pass from Mahomes, further fueling the Ross hype train that’s sure to hit a peak during training camp this summer. Some believe Ross, who spent his rookie year on injured reserve with the Chiefs, can make a push to make the team this year and contribute. It remains to be seen if that’ll happen, but everyone knows the talent is there. Therefore, Ross Watch is in full effect.
Chiefs draft notes
Who have analysts been selecting for Chiefs at pick No. 31 lately? It’s still a lot of receiver/offensive tackle/edge, but there’s some tight end mixed in there as well.
One ESPN insider expects the Chiefs to trade up for top-tier prospect in round one. Given general manager Brett Veach’s aggressive tendencies, this wouldn’t be much of a shock.
Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman broke down some of the biggest reaches he’s seen in recent Chiefs mocks at pick No. 31.
The final list of the Chiefs’ 2023 pro day attendance shows the team’s appearances and possible interest in prospects leading up to the draft.
The Chiefs held a virtual pre-draft meeting with Eastern Michigan edge rusher Jose Ramirez.
Here are all of the events happening on opening night of the 2023 NFL draft, which will be held in Kansas City later this month.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce botched his first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians’ home opener, but had a good time laughing at himself for it.
New Chiefs defensive lineman Charles Omenihu posted an impressive box jump video. Let the Omenihu hype commence?
Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis worked with former Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali on hand-fighting techniques recently, with a video of the training session breaking Thursday on Twitter.
Former Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill made a point to circle the Miami Dolphins’ 2023 matchup against Kansas City on his calendar.
One unnamed NFL executive thought that left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was holding Kansas City’s offensive line back in 2023, calling the him the unit’s “weakest link.”
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Broncos coach Sean Payton made it a point to talk about his goal to improve the team’s special teams unit. Football Outsiders ranked Denver’s special teams unit 29th in the league last season.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Our friends at Raiders Wire took a look at the Raiders’ salary cap room which currently sits around $3.5 million. That may not be enough to sign their rookie class, so further moves may be necessary for Vegas to clear space.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Chargers Wire editor Gavino Borquez posted his latest Chargers four-round mock. This time around he has players who have been frequently mocked to the Chiefs going to L.A. in the first couple rounds.
Around the NFL
The Baltimore Ravens are reported to have signed receiver Odell Beckham Jr., ending a long shopping process by the former Giants wideout.
Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill admitted that he wants to retire after the 2025 season, saying he’s done after 10 seasons in the league.
The Tennessee Titans agreed to a four-year, $94 million extension with defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.
Cincinnati police recharged Bengals running back Joe Mixon with aggravated menacing after discovering new evidence related to an initial charge that was dropped back in February.