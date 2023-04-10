Chiefs Check-in: Chiefs add wide receiver depth

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

Well, Kansas City added a new receiver to the mix, and Patrick Mahomes is working out with a different receiver who fans are hoping will make the team and break out in 2023.

The Chiefs picked up former Giants receiver Richie James, who earned 569 yards and four touchdowns last season. He’s a returner as well, with plenty of punt and kick returns under his belt (he even had a kick return touchdown in 2018). The 27-year-old primarily lines up in the slot and could be an underrated option for the Chiefs as a speed guy who can be dangerous in space. If you’re not familiar with his game, check out some of his highlights here.

Speaking of receivers, Chiefs wideout Justyn Ross has been training with quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Texas. Ross was recently recorded catching a pass from Mahomes, further fueling the Ross hype train that’s sure to hit a peak during training camp this summer. Some believe Ross, who spent his rookie year on injured reserve with the Chiefs, can make a push to make the team this year and contribute. It remains to be seen if that’ll happen, but everyone knows the talent is there. Therefore, Ross Watch is in full effect.

Our friends at Raiders Wire took a look at the Raiders’ salary cap room which currently sits around $3.5 million. That may not be enough to sign their rookie class, so further moves may be necessary for Vegas to clear space.

Chargers Wire editor Gavino Borquez posted his latest Chargers four-round mock. This time around he has players who have been frequently mocked to the Chiefs going to L.A. in the first couple rounds.

