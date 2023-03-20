Chiefs Check-in: Chiefs add defensive depth in free agency

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

Well, the Chiefs added two players who should play key roles in defensive subpackages in 2023. Plus, Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman put together his first full seven-round mock draft for Kansas City.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of March 20.

In a bit of a surprising move, the Chiefs picked up former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill on a one-year deal. The Chiefs were already stacked at LB with Willie Gay and Nick Bolton leading the charge, but it looks like the team wanted another coverage LB to use in various sub packages. You can’t have enough depth in the NFL so all this does is make the Chiefs better.

Speaking of depth, the Chiefs also picked up former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards on a one-year deal. Edwards is another subpackage guy who can come in and make big plays but not necessarily start games. Think 2018-2020 Daniel Sorensen. For what it’s worth, Bucs S Logan Ryan endorsed the Chiefs’ signing of Edwards, saying he’s “one of the best ball hawks I ever played with.”

With those new signings plus other free agent pickups like edge rusher Charles Omenihu and left tackle Jawaan Taylor, we put together an updated look at the Chiefs’ offseason roster following the first wave of free agency. The Chiefs only have 57 players on the roster right now, so they still have a long way to go to get to 90. They’ll fill that space with around 8-10 players in the draft and another 10-12 in undrafted free agency, but that leaves about 11-15 spots that the team will need to fill through free agency pickups and/or re-signings. The team could use a little bit more meat at running back, offensive line, defensive line and safety.

Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman released his first Chiefs 2023 seven-round mock draft. He has a good balance of players going to Kansas City with a couple of trades mixed in. Knowing general manager Brett Veach’s tendencies, some sort of trade is almost a guarantee every year.

Who are other analysts selecting for the Chiefs at pick No. 31? It’s a lot fewer offensive tackles now after the Chiefs’ signing of Taylor. One interesting development is that many are mocking a tight end to K.C. in round one.

The Broncos have been busy this offseason, making 10 free agent signings official, including two former Chiefs. Denver is also expected to bring back cornerback Essang Bassey on a one-year deal.

The Raiders also made a handful of signings official, including offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor who proclaimed that he and teammate Kolton Miller will be “the best tackle duo” in the league in 2023. Bold claim, but both players did play well last season.

The Chargers are bringing back tight end Donald Parham Jr. and punter J.K. Scott, with the latter signing a two-year deal.

