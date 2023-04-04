Chiefs Check-in: Chiefs acquire more depth at safety

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

Well, the Chiefs brought back a safety, and the team voted in favor of a “Thursday Night Football” rule that may not sit well with its star quarterback.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of April 4.

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs news

Despite Patrick Mahomes’ disapproval of Thursday night games, the Chiefs were among the teams that voted in favor for flexible scheduling of “Thursday Night Football.” The good thing is that rule didn’t pass (for now). The bad thing is that teams are now allowed to have two Thursday night games in one season. Why is that bad? Simply put, injuries. The NFL claims to have data that says there’s no higher injury risk for Thursday games, but if that’s the case, why do players hate them so much? Sure, maybe there isn’t a higher injury rate on Thursdays, but that doesn’t mean it’s not bad for players’ bodies. It’s a long season, especially with the shift to 17 regular season games. Either allow players to have a full week’s rest or add an extra bye week.

The Chiefs officially re-signed safety Deon Bush to a one-year deal. Kansas City seems pretty set at safety now: the team has Justin Reid, Bryan Cook, Mike Edwards and now Bush for another season. Plus, Nazeeh Johnson and even L’Jarius Sneed can play safety as well. Bush probably won’t see much time on defense, but he was a strong special teamer in 2022.

In case you missed it

Story continues

Draft notes

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Broncos coach Sean Payton confirmed that receiver K.J. Hamler had an injury recently which could sideline him for offseason workouts, but Payton refused to go into detail about quarterback Russell Wilson’s injury status.

Las Vegas Raiders news

Los Angeles Chargers news

Chargers Wire editor Gavino Borquez threw out his latest Chargers four-round mock draft. This one included a scenario of the team trading back in the first round.

Around the NFL

Not much going on around the NFL as teams prepare for the draft, but one snippet worth reading about is SI.com’s Albert Breer noting that teams may not be trading for Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins because they hope and/or believe he’ll eventually be released for salary cap purposes. Not having to give up draft capital to sign Hopkins would be an ideal situation for his suitors, including the Chiefs. Of course, the team that signs him would still have to pay him, but that’s still better than paying him and giving up picks.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire