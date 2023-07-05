Chiefs Check-in: C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s sour grapes
Like other Philadelphia Eagles’ players, C.J. Gardner-Johnson is making excuses for why they lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.
Former Eagles and current Detroit Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson took to Twitter on Tuesday to vent his frustration over the turf at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium during Super Bowl LVII.
Our UDFA spotlight series continues with Harvard EDGE Truman Jones.
Travis Kelce was featured in a recent Bud Light marketing campaign, making his affinity for the much-loved product clear.
Nick Bolton was named the eighth-best linebacker in the NFL by Touchdown Wire expert Doug Farrar, setting high expectations for his performance in 2023.
Charles Goldman pondered whether Patrick Mahomes would have favorable betting odds to win league MVP for a second straight season.
Patrick Mahomes inked a recent brand deal with private aviation firm Airshare just in time for the Fourth of July holiday. His jet-set golf outings have been the stuff of legend in recent weeks, and surely necessitate that he leverage air travel.
First-year Chief Richie James was gracious about his arrival in Kansas City during a recent interview, telling reporters that he was grateful for the opportunity to compete for a title.
ESPN ranked all 32 rosters in the NFL and the Broncos came in ranked 13th.
Dan Hanzus of NFL.com created a “superstars” list and left out Raiders’ RB Josh Jacobs.
CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin ranked all 32 NFL backup QBs and put Easton Stick at No. 25.
Touchdown Wire ranked the 11 best EDGE defenders in the NFL.
New Orleans Saints’ TE Foster Moreau announced he is in remission from Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Philadelphia Eagles’ WR Devon Allen thinks he is the fastest player in the NFL.