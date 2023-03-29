Chiefs Check-in: Andy Reid makes the media rounds

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

Coach Andy Reid touched on a number of subjects at the annual league meeting on Tuesday, and the NFL owners approve a couple of key rule changes.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of March 29.

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs Stories

The annual league meeting is underway in Phoenix, Arizona, and coach Andy Reid is making the media rounds. Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman compiled a list of news and notes regarding Reid’s comments. Reid touched on topics such as receivers Odell Beckham and DeAndre Hopkins, quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ ankle and defensive tackle Chris Jones’ contract situation.

Former Chiefs practice squad TE Mark Vital is among 50 athletes who will attend WWE tryout. A large number of WWE talent are former athletes, especially with a football background. Vital spent time on the Chiefs practice squad but was waived before the beginning of last season.

Chiefs’ second year defensive end George Karlaftis has been working with former Chiefs’ great Tamba Hali this offseason. Hali racked up 89.5 and 33 forced fumbles sacks in 12 seasons with K.C. as a defensive end/outside linebacker. In a video on Hali’s Instagram, it appears his focus with Karlaftis is hand work. Hali was known for having great hand work as part of his pass rush arsenal.

A total of 25 NFL teams, including the Chiefs, proposed to have just one roster reduction ahead of the regular season. That vote was passed on Tuesday, and now teams must trim their 90-man offseason rosters down to 53 players by Tuesday, August 29. This eliminates cuts from 90 to 85 players and 85 to 80 players prior to final cuts.

In case you missed it

Story continues

Draft notes

We have a new slew of pro days that the Chiefs were confirmed to be in attendance for over the past week.

Our friends over at Draft Wire released 10 bold predictions for the 2023 NFL draft. Several of these predictions could have an impact on how things play out for the Chiefs’ draft strategy.

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

15 years after playing for the team, Kerry Colbert is returning to the Broncos as their wide receivers coach. Colbert played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams.

Las Vegas Raiders news

In their latest mock draft, Raiders Wire went with quarterback Will Levis for their first-round pick. See the full 7-round mock draft here.

Los Angeles Chargers news

Head coach Brandon Staley told reporters on Tuesday that there is still no timetable for cornerback J.C. Jackson’s return from a knee injury that he suffered early on during the 2022 season.

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire