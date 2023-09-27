Chiefs Check-in: Andy Reid further cements his legacy

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

The wins are continuing to pile up for Andy Reid and it doesn’t appear that is going to slow down anytime soon. The Chiefs will look to continue to ride their momentum as they prepare for a primetime matchup with the New York Jets on Sunday night. And, of course, we have another bit on the newest Chiefs fan, Taylor Swift.

Those stories and more on this edition of Chiefs Check-in for the morning of Wednesday, September 27:

Andy Reid reaches another milestone

Photo by Kevin C. Cox-Getty Images

Watch this clip of Chiefs’ CEO Clark Hunt giving Reid the game ball following his 271st career victory, which put him into fourth place all-time.

Plenty of big performances from Sunday's blowout win over Chicago

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs Wire editor John Dillon named his 10 studs from the Chiefs’ 41-10 victory over the Bears.

The Jawaan Taylor debate continues

AP Photo-Matt Patterson

Former NFL Vice President of Officiating and current rules analyst for Fox Sports Dean Blandino weighed in on Taylor’s play.

Everyone has a comment on Taylor Swit

Photo by Kyle Rivas-Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes shared his thoughts about the pop star and what Travis Kelce told him about her attending the game.

