Chiefs Check-in: 2023 NFL season draws closer with the start of July
Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.
The dog days of summer are in full effect, even after a rainy weekend in the midwest, and the Kansas City Chiefs are one week closer to the start of their 2023 season. Training camp is just a matter of weeks away, and fans will soon get their first peek at Kansas City’s new-look roster in St. Joseph, Missouri in early August.
Though the news has been relatively slow, there are plenty of stories about the Chiefs and teams around the NFL that will be sure to make for good water cooler conversation this week:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
Charles Goldman pondered whether veteran defensive lineman William Gholston might be the missing piece to Steve Spagnuolo’s unit ahead of the Chiefs’ 2023 campaign.
Undrafted free agent Deneric Prince was seen working out with running back coach Harold Taylor in Houston, Texas in a video posted to social media this weekend.
Patrick Mahomes signed a ball that hit a fan during The Match, a golf outing that featured Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce and Golden State Warriors mainstays Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
We predicted each of Kansas City’s offensive starters for the 2023 season by personnel grouping, with a few choices in our analysis that might take some fans by surprise.
We also took a look at some of the key dates in the month of July that fans should take note of as they gear up for the start of the new season.
Logan Lazarczyk ranked the receiving corps of each team in the AFC West, with the Chiefs taking a back seat in the category to their division rivals.
Nicolas Roesch previewed the Chiefs’ Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears in his series that breaks down each game on Kansas City’s 2023 schedule.
In case you missed it
Seven Chiefs were named the best player in league history to don their respective jersey numbers, including the late great Derrick Thomas.
Chiefs Wire remembered Joe Delaney, the legendary running back who lost his life in an attempt to save three children from drowning in 1983.
Guard Trey Smith was particularly bullish on Kansas City’s chances of defending their Super Bowl title next season in a recent interview.
Updates came regarding the potential extensions of cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and defensive lineman Chris Jones after months of inaction by the Chiefs.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Denver was not among ESPN’s top teams in the media giant’s skill position rankings for the 2023 season.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Las Vegas has become a top potential landing spot for projected first-round pick Michael Penix Jr., who is among the most hyped college quarterbacks in the nation at the University of Washington.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Chargers Wire profiled veteran safety Derwin James Jr. in a recent feature series breaking down each member of Los Angeles’ 90-man offseason roster.
Around the NFL
One metric has Browns Wire convinced that star defensive lineman Myles Garrett is the NFL’s top pass rusher.
Vikings Wire predicted which players would make up Minnesota’s starting defense in 2023, with a few surprises for fans in the Great North.
Texans free agent addition Devin Singletary is still hard at work in the slow portion of the offseason, honing his skills to compete for a key spot in Houston’s backfield next season.
Former Cincinnati Bengals signal caller Andy Dalton is convinced that he is still worthy of a starting spot somewhere in the NFL.
Justin Fields played a part in NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race this weekend, giving drivers the famous “start your engines” command.