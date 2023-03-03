Chiefs Check-in: 2023 NFL draft prospects praise current Chiefs players

Chiefs Check-in is our new online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

This week has been all about the NFL Scouting Combine. Today we highlight several interviews from our own Ed Easton Jr., who is on the ground in Indianapolis to chat with the incoming NFL draft prospects.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of March 3.

Interviews from Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr.

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

The Broncos would like to re-sign defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones, and talks have been “very positive,” but ultimately Jones is expected to hit the free agent market and test the waters. Spotrac projects the market value for Jones to be around four years, $68.5 million.

Las Vegas Raiders news

The Raiders hired former Ravens outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard to be their new defensive line coach. Leonard has coached in the NFL for 10 years.

In case you missed it, the Raiders are apparently not interested in acquiring Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Los Angeles Chargers news

Chargers general manger Tom Telesco noted that there are no plans to trade receiver Keenan Allen. “Keenan Allen isn’t going anywhere,” Telesco said at the combine. Allen is due to earn $21.7 million in 2023, and releasing/trading Allen would save the team $14-16 million.

