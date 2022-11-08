Chiefs-Chargers Week 11 game flexed to ‘Sunday Night Football’

Charles Goldman

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting another prime-time game.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Chiefs’ Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium has been flexed to “Sunday Night Football” on NBC.

Developing…

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

