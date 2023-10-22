Chiefs, Chargers tied 17-17 after trading touchdowns

There's a shootout brewing in Kansas City.

Five of the first six possessions in Sunday's game between the Chiefs and Chargers ended with points, including a six-yard touchdown catch by Chiefs rookie wideout Rashee Rice with 8:37 left in the first half. Rice's touchdown was the third in the second quarter and it didn't take long for No. 4 to come.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert hit wide receiver Joshua Palmer for a 60-yard gain a couple of plays after Rice's score. Herbert then found tight end Gerald Everett for a six-yard score that tied things back up 17-17.

Running back Austin Ekeler was moving gingerly while leaving the field a play before Everett's score.

Rice's touchdown was set up by a 53-yard hookup with tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce has five catches for 106 yards while playing in front of Taylor Swift once again.

The Chargers brought their own superfan with them to Arrowhead and Merriane Do saw running back Joshua Kelley run 49 yards for a touchdown that tied the game at 10 after Marquez Valdes-Scantling opened the scoring surge with a 46-yard catch from Patrick Mahomes.