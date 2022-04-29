Broncos safety Justin Simmons said this week that every game featuring two AFC West teams will be a prime time affair and that will be the case for the first meeting of the Chiefs and Chargers this season.

During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the NFL announced that the Chargers will be in Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. That will be the first Thursday night game that is part of the Amazon Prime package that goes into effect this season.

The streamer will likely be thrilled about being host to a matchup of two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks with Patrick Mahomes welcoming Justin Herbert to Kansas City. The two teams split their two 2021 games with the Chiefs coming back for an overtime win in a memorable Thursday night in Week 15.

The NFL will release the entire schedule for the 2022 season on May 12.

Chiefs-Chargers will face off in Thursday Night Football opener originally appeared on Pro Football Talk