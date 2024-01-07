Chiefs celebrate as Chris Jones reaches $1.25 million bonus with sack

Chris Jones wanted to stay in the game. There wasn’t anything on the line Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the star defensive lineman needed a sack to reach double digits and achieve a $1.25 million bonus.

CBS reported in the third quarter that coach Andy Reid wanted Jones out of the game, not risking injury.

However, $1.25 million is a lot of money no matter who you are.

And about two-thirds of the way through the third quarter, Jones took down Easton Stick, and the celebration was on for the Chiefs.

