Advertisement

Chiefs celebrate as Chris Jones reaches $1.25 million bonus with sack

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Chris Jones wanted to stay in the game. There wasn’t anything on the line Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the star defensive lineman needed a sack to reach double digits and achieve a $1.25 million bonus.

CBS reported in the third quarter that coach Andy Reid wanted Jones out of the game, not risking injury.

However, $1.25 million is a lot of money no matter who you are.

And about two-thirds of the way through the third quarter, Jones took down Easton Stick, and the celebration was on for the Chiefs.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire